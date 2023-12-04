Ghost Pirates Announce Changes to Schedule

The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced today changes to the originally announced 2023-24 regular season schedule. All games affected are at Enmarket Arena. Savannah will now host the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Thursday, March 7, at 7 p.m. This game was previously scheduled for Friday, March 8.

In addition, the Ghost Pirates will take on the Jacksonville Icemen on Wednesday, February 21, at 7 p.m. This game was previously scheduled for Sunday, March 10.

Friday, March 15's game against the Atlanta Gladiators has been moved to Wednesday, March 13, at 7:30 p.m.

If you have already purchased tickets for the games affected by these changes, they will be valid for the rescheduled date.

Please contact your ticket representative or complete an online form for more questions.

