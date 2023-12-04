Zach Driscoll Named ECHL Goaltender of the Week

December 4, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Zach Driscoll of the Indy Fuel is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Nov. 27-Dec. 3.

Driscoll went 2-0-0 with a 1.42 goals-against average and a save percentage of .953 in two appearances against Fort Wayne last week.

The 26-year-old made 30 saves in a 3-1 win on Friday and turned aside 32 shots in a 3-2 shootout victory on Sunday.

A native of Apple Valley, Minnesota, Driscoll is 5-3-0 in nine appearances this season and ranks sixth in the ECHL with a 2.51 goals-against average and tied for 14th with a .910 save percentage.

Driscoll has seen action in 54 career ECHL games with Indy and Toledo going 27-22-3 with one shutout, a 2.99 goals-against average and a save percentage of .902.

Prior to turning pro, Driscoll appeared in 136 career collegiate games at St. Cloud State, Bemidji State University and the University of North Dakota, posting an overall record of 74-46-13 with 12 shutouts, a 2.23 goals-against average and a save percentage of .917. He also went 31-13-4 in 56 career appearances with Omaha of the United States Hockey League.

The Indy Fuel are back in action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on December 8, 2023 for Wintertainment and Do317 Night against the Wheeling Nailers.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.