Icemen Announce Game Change to Road Schedule

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today a change in the team's road schedule.

Jacksonville's March 10th game at Savannah will now be played on February 21 at Savannah beginning at 7:00 p.m.

The Icemen are on the road this week with a trip to Savannah on Tuesday (Dec. 5) and at Norfolk on (Dec. 8 & 9).

