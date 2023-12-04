Icemen Announce Game Change to Road Schedule
December 4, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today a change in the team's road schedule.
Jacksonville's March 10th game at Savannah will now be played on February 21 at Savannah beginning at 7:00 p.m.
The Icemen are on the road this week with a trip to Savannah on Tuesday (Dec. 5) and at Norfolk on (Dec. 8 & 9).
Upcoming Home Games & Promotions
Saturday, December 16 vs. S. Carolina, 7:00 p.m. - Ugly Sweater Jersey Night & Sing for Santa!
Wednesday, December 20, vs. Florida, 7:00 p.m. - $3 Beer & Wine Specials!
