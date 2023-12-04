Gladiators Announce Schedule Change

DULUTH, Ga. The Atlanta Gladiators on Monday announced a change to the 2023-24 schedule. The Gladiators will no longer play on Friday March 15th, at the Savannah Ghost Pirates. That game has been moved to Wednesday March 13th, with a start time of 7:30PM.

The Gladiators are back in action this weekend, as they hit the road for two consecutive games. First, Atlanta pays Savannah a visit for the first time this season, Friday night, at 7:30PM. Then, the next night, the Gladiators head to Orlando, for a rematch against the Solar Bears at the Amway Center.

