Ty Pelton-Byce Named Ami Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of Month
December 4, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL (@ECHL) announced today that Steelheads forward Ty Pelton-Byce has been named AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month for November after leading the league with a plus-minus rating of +14 during the month.
Pelton-Byce, 26, posted an even or better rating in nine of his 12 games in November, including a +4 rating on Nov. 22 at Rapid City and a +3 rating in back-to-back games on Nov. 4 against Wichita and Nov. 10 at Wheeling. The Steelheads had the top six plus-minus leaders during the month of November: Pelton-Byce (+14), Wade Murphy (+13), Dawson Barteaux (+12), while Mark Rassell, Seamus Donohue, and Jake Murray all finished +11.
The Madison, WI native, Pelton-Byce, leads the ECHL with a +20 rating this season while adding 18 points (4G, 14A) in 18 games. He has recorded 73 points (26G, 47A) in 78 career ECHL games including 64 points (23G, 41A) in 61 Idaho games with a +46 rating dating back to last season.
In recognition of his accomplishment, AMI Graphics will present Ty Pelton-Byce with a personalized Plus Performer of the Month banner during an on-ice ceremony at an upcoming Steelheads' home game.
Idaho travels to Kansas City this Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday for a matchup between the top two teams in the Mountain Division.
