Jaxsen Wiebe Reassigned by Ducks to Gulls

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Anaheim Ducks and AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, announced Monday the reassignment of rookie forward Jaxsen Wiebe by the Anaheim Ducks to the San Diego Gulls.

Wiebe, 21, appeared in three games for the Oilers, notching four points (2G, 2A). The NHL contract scored his first pro goal on Dec. 2 against Utah, earning a Gordie Howe Hat Trick in the effort. Wiebe also scored a short-handed, game-winning goal in a 4-1 victory over the Grizzlies on Dec. 3.

The Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan native made his pro debut earlier this season with the San Diego Gulls, logging one assist in seven AHL games.

Prior to turning pro, the 6'1, 210 lbs. forward plied his trade in the WHL, notching 95 points (33G, 62A) and 299 PIM in 169 career games with Red Deer, Edmonton and Prince George. Wiebe won a WHL title with the Edmonton Oil Kings in 2021-22.

The Oilers head on the road for a Central Division tour, starting with a 7:00 p.m. CT tilt against the Fort Wayne Komets at Memorial Coliseum on Friday, Dec. 8.

