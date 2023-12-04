Grizzlies Weekly: Big 3 Game Set at Maverik Center

Nathan Burke of the Utah Grizzlies

Nathan Burke of the Utah Grizzlies

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies face the Allen Americans for a 3-game series at Maverik Center on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday nights at 7:10 pm.

Wednesday is Smith's Family Night which is 4 tickets for just $40! Each additional ticket is only $10 each. Friday is an AFCU Friday where tickets start at $10 when you use your AFCU debit or credit card at the Maverik Center box office. Saturday is Ugly Sweater Night and the annual Teddy Bear Toss, where fans throw new stuffed animals on the ice after Utah's first goal. The Teddy Bears will be donated to local charities. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

Games This Week

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Smith's Family Night.

Friday, December 8, 2023 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. AFCU Friday.

Saturday, December 9, 2023 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Teddy Bear Toss & Ugly Sweater Night.

All Times Mountain.

Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

Games Last Week

Friday, December 1, 2023 - Utah 2 Allen 3 - Bryan Yoon and Josh Wesley each scored a goal for Utah. Utah outshot Allen 51 to 30 for the contest and 23 to 3 in the third period. Dante Giannuzzi saved 27 of 30 for the Grizz. Allen's Leevi Merilainen stopped 49 of 51. Matt Marcinew had 1 goal and 1 assist to lead the Americans attack.

Saturday, December 2, 2023 - Utah 3 Tulsa 6 - Bryan Yoon had 1 goal and 1 assist. Brett Stapley had 2 assists and Jordan Martel & Jacob Semik each added a goal for the Grizz. Tulsa got 2 goals from Alec Butcher and a Gordie Howe Hat Trick from Jaxsen Wiebe. Tulsa was 2 for 3 on the power play. Utah was 1 for 2.

Sunday, December 3, 2023 - Utah 1 Tulsa 4 - Cole Gallant scored a goal for Utah. Nathan Burke and Kyle Mayhew had 1 assist. Tulsa outshot Utah 30 to 28. Tyler Poulsen had 1 goal and 1 assist for Tulsa.

3 Way Tie for Points Lead

Brandon Cutler, Jordan Martel and Brett Stapley are each tied for the club lead with 11 points this season. Stapley has appeared in 11 games this season while Cutler and Martel have played in 16 contests. Cutler and Stapley are each tied for the club lead with 3 multiple point games. Martel has 2 multiple point games. "The Rooster" leads the Grizz with 3 power play goals.

Save That Puck It's His First as a Pro

Two different Grizzlies defenseman scored their first professional goals on the road trip. Bryan Yoon got his first goal with exactly 1 minute left to play in the first period at Allen on December 1st. Yoon also scored on Saturday night in Tulsa as he has 2 goals and 6 assists in 16 games this season. Yoon leads Utah with a +5 rating.

Jacob Semik scored his first as a pro on December 2nd in Tulsa. Semik scored 3 goals in is college career at Arizona State. Semik was a +1 for Utah on Saturday night at Tulsa.

There have been 3 players who have scored their first pro goals this season. Mick Messner got his first on November 18 at Iowa. That goal jumpstarted Messner's strong play as he has 8 points (3 goals, 5 assists) in his last 11 games.

Recent Transactions

November 25 - Utah acquired forward Adam Berg in a trade with Cincinnati. Berg played in all 3 games on the road last week.

November 25 - Goaltender Trent Miner was recalled to Colorado (AHL).

November 21 - Utah signs forward Aaron Aragon. Utah released forward Jared Power. Aragon is a +2 in 2 games with Utah and has 9 penalty minutes.

Player Notes

Mick Messner has 6 points (3g, 2a) in his last 7 games. Messner is a +5 in his last 11 games.

Brett Stapley has a point in 8 of his 11 games with Utah. Stapley has 3 multiple point games. Stapley has 3 assists in his last 3 games.

Bryan Yoon was a +6 in the month of November. Yoon scored his first 2 pro goals last week. He leads Utah with a +5 rating.

Kyle Mayhew is tied for 3rd among defensemen with 4 goals.

Jordan Martel leads Utah with 3 power play goals.

Josh Wesley has 54 shots on goal, 5th among all league defenseman.

Jacob Semik scored his first pro goal on December 2 at Tulsa.

Brandon Cutler, Jordan Martel and Brett Stapley are all tied for the team lead with 11 points.

Bear Bites: Grizzlies Team Notes

Utah is 5-1 when scoring first. Utah is the only team in the league who has not played a game past regulation. Utah is 6-4 at home this season. Utah has 3 shorthanded goals this season. Utah has outshot opponents 145 to 116 in the third period. Utah is 4-1 when leading after 1 period and 5-0 when leading after 2 periods.

2023-2024 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 6-10

Home record: 6-4

Road record: 0-6

Win percentage: .375

Streak: Lost 4

Standings Points: 12

Last 10: 3-7

Goals per game: 2.63 (26th) Goals for: 42

Goals against per game: 3.13 (10th) Goals Against: 50

Shots per game: 31.06 (15th)

Shots against per game: 31.69 (18th)

Power Play: 9 for 46 - 19.6 % (17th)

Penalty Kill: 36 for 48 - 75.0 % (25th)

Penalty Minutes: 144. 9.00 per game. (3rd fewest in the league)

Shorthanded Goals: 3 - Utah scored 2 shorthanded goals in the third period on Nov. 24.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 4.

Record When Scoring First: 5-1.

Opposition Scores First: 1-9.

Record in One Goal Games: 2-4.

SCORING 1ST 2ND 3RD OT/Shootout TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 12 15 15 0 42

Opposition 15 19 16 0 50

Team Leaders

Goals: Jordan Martel (6)

Assists: Brett Stapley (8)

Points: Brandon Cutler/Martel/Stapley (11)

Plus/Minus: Bryan Yoon (+5)

PIM: Burke (20)

Power Play Points: Martel/Stapley (5)

Power Play Goals: Martel (3)

Power Play Assists: Stapley (3)

Shots on Goal: Cutler (56)

Shooting Percentage: Kyle Mayhew (16.0 %) - Minimum 10 shots.

Game Winning Goals: Cutler (2)

Wins: Trent Miner (4)

Save %: Miner (.916)

Goals Against Average: Miner (2.52)

Shutouts: Metcalf (1)

Multiple Point Games

3 - Brandon Cutler, Brett Stapley

2- Kyle Betts, Nathan Burke, Jordan Martel.

1 - Gianni Fairbrother, Dylan Fitze, Kyle Mayhew, Mick Messner, Dakota Raabe, Keoni Texeira, Josh Wesley, Bryan Yoon.

Images from this story

