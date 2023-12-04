Jarrod Gourley Set for Rush Return

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Monday via a Heartland Health and Wellness Roster Adjustment, defenseman Jarrod Gourley has been assigned to the Rush by the AHL's Calgary Wranglers.

Gourley was recalled on Saturday by the Wranglers for their road trip to Henderson, but did not see game action. He has logged four goals and an assist for the Rush this year while tying himself with Charles Martin for the team lead in plus-minus rating.

The Rush and Gourley will face Wichita on Thursday evening to start a three-game homestand at The Monument. Tickets are available at rapidcityrush.com.

