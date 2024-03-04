Walleye Weekly No. 20: March 4, 2024

Toledo Walleye defenseman Riley McCourt

Overall Record: 32-12-4-5, 1st Central Division, Current Streak: 3 Wins

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

March 1 vs. Fort Wayne (6-3 Win)

March 2 vs. Iowa (4-1 Win)

March 3 vs. Iowa (3-0 Win)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

March 8 vs. Cincinnati (7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

March 9 vs. Kalamazoo (7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

March 10 at Kalamazoo (3 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

WALLEYE NOTES

Busted out the brooms: The Toledo Walleye completed a weekend sweep, defeating the Fort Wayne Komets 6-3 on Friday and claiming back-to-back wins over the Iowa Heartlanders on Saturday (4-1) and Sunday (3-0). The Walleye kicked off March with a 3-0-0 start.

Hawk flying high: Forward Brandon Hawkins has been the talk of the town as of late. Hawkins is riding a eleven-game point streak with 20 points (10G, 10A) and has scored 13 goals over his last 14 games. Hawkins continued his climb up the franchise leaderboards on Saturday night, passing Kyle Rogers for third-most assists in Walleye history (109) and passing Evan Rankin for second-most points in Walleye history (216). Hawkins' next goal will be the 150th of his professional career. Hawkins is also nearing his 300th point as a professional, needing three more points to eclipse that mark.

Tuckin' em in Bed-zy: Goaltender Jan Bednar collected his second professional shutout on Sunday against the Iowa Heartlanders, collecting the win and saving all 25 shots on goal in the 3-0 victory. The shutout was his second of the season, matching his performance back on January 5 against Fort Wayne when he saved all 29 shots on goal.

Bliss-ful weekend: Forward Trenton Bliss put on a display over the weekend, collecting eight points (4G, 4A) over the three games, resulting in a three-game point streak. The Appleton, WI native is having his best season as a professional with 58 points (22G, 36A).

McCourt-ing the puck: Defenseman Riley McCourt has been turning heads as of late, riding a five-game point streak with nine points (4G, 5A). McCourt has also tallied 20 (7G, 13A) of his 41 points over the last 14 games dating back to 1/28.

Big Lew passin' it through: Forward Mitch Lewandowski is riding a seven-game assist streak where he has tallied eight helpers. Lewandowski has had success as a passer all year as he is tied for second-most on the Walleye with 35 and is tied for third-most assists in the ECHL among rookies.

Protecting on the kill: The Toledo Walleye have continued to display a top-of-the-line special teams unit, holding the 6th best penalty kill percentage (83.1%) in the ECHL. The Walleye penalty kill unit was a stout 10/10 on the weekend and have been a sparkling 15/15 with a man-down over the last six games.

Return of the rivals: The Toledo Walleye will remain at home in the Huntington Center to begin the weekend, welcoming the Cincinnati Cyclones on Friday before beginning a home-and-home series with the Kalamazoo Wings on Saturday at home before heading to Wings Event Center for the season series finale on Sunday.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Trenton Bliss (4G, 4A)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week: John Lethemon (2-0-0, 2.00 GAA, .918 SVP)

