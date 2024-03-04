Kile, Chicoine Return to Maine

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners received two key pieces back to their roster on Monday, as forward Alex Kile and defenseman Gabriel Chicoine were returned from the American Hockey League. Kile was reassigned from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, while Chicoine was returned from loan to the Calgary Wranglers.

Kile earned his second AHL call up last week and appeared in all three of the Phantoms games against Utica, Bridgeport, and Hershey this past weekend. He's now appeared in six games for Lehigh Valley this season, with no points and four penalty minutes. The veteran forward has now appeared in 103 career AHL games to go along with 289 in the ECHL. Kile leads the Mariners in points (59) and goals (28), breaking the team's single-season goals record on March 24th at Toledo. He's the all-time Mariners leader in games played and all three major offensive categories (points, goals, assists).

Chicoine was given his first AHL opportunity when he was loaned to the Calgary Wranglers on February 22nd. He did not appear in a game for the Wranglers during his time with the team. The third-year pro is having a breakout season in Maine, posting 42 points in 47 games, good for second on the team and third among all ECHL defensemen.

In a corresponding move, the Mariners also released forward Garrett Devine.

The Mariners are home Tuesday morning against the Worcester Railers at 10:30 AM for a sold-out "School Day" Game. It's the first of eight home games in the month of March, including Friday against the Adirondack Thunder at 7:15 PM - the annual "Underwear & Sports Bra Toss." Fans are asked to bring new packages of underwear and new or lightly used sports bras to toss onto the ice after the first Mariners goal. Donations will benefit Preble Street and The Sports Bra Project.

Single game tickets for all regular season home games are on sale at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Ware-Butler Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. More information on ticket packages and group discounts can be found by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland. The 2023-2024 season is presented by Hannaford to Go.

