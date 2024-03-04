Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update
March 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears won two out of three games this weekend, handing the Jacksonville Icemen their first regulation loss in 15 games in the process. A big week lies ahead, with the Bears one point back of the final playoff spot in the South Division.
THIS WEEK'S GAMES:
Wednesday, March 6, 7pm, vs. Greenville
Thursday, March 7, 7pm vs. Jacksonville - Women in Hockey Night presented by Teleties - Thirsty Thursday
Friday, March 8, 7:30pm at Florida
AT A GLANCE:
SEASON RECORD: 28-19-6-2 (.582)
LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 2-1-0-0
RECORD IN LAST 10 GAMES: 7-3-0-0
EASTERN CONFERENCE PLACE: 7th of 14
ACTIVE LEADERS:
TOP SCORER: Brayden Low - 38 points
MOST GOALS: Brayden Low - 19 goals
MOST ASSISTS: Ben Carroll- 24 assists
PIM LEADER: Kelly Bent - 109 PIM
PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Jimmy Mazza - +12
LAST WEEK'S GAMES:
Friday, March 1 vs. Jacksonville: 5-4 W
The Solar Bears opened up a 3-0 lead Friday night at Kia Center and held on for a 5-4 win. Orlando got goals from five different players, including a power play goal from Aaron Luchuk, which was the eventual game-winner and extended Luchuk's goal scoring streak to three-straight games, all three of them being game-winning goals.
Saturday, March 2 at Jacksonville: 5-3 W
The Solar Bears scored the first five goals of the game Saturday night, again from five different scorers. Orlando scored two power play goals for the second straight night, with Marc-Andre Gaudet earning assists on both. Aaron Luchuk also earned two assists. The Icemen did bounce back late in the game, scoring three goals in a matter of 3:55 to make the final a respectable 5-3 decision.
Sunday, March 3 at Jacksonville: 1-5 L
Jacksonville stormed back in the final game of the series, with a 5-1 victory. The Icemen scored three goals on the power play, the most the Solar Bears have given up in a single game this season. Tyler Bird scored the only goal in the game for Orlando while they were shorthanded in the second period.
BITES:
The Solar Bears gave up three power play goals on Sunday, the most in a single game this season. Previous to that, Orlando was 31 of its last 32 on the penalty kill (96.8%)
The Solar Bears are 17-8-4-0 when being outshot by their opponents this season.
The Solar Bears are 19-1-1-1 when scoring four goals or more this season.
Tyler Bird scored his 8th career shorthanded goal while in a Solar Bears uniform, tying Hunter Fejes for the all-time mark, Bird also tallied his 150th professional point on the goal.
BEARS IN THE NHL:
Several former Solar Bears currently occupy spots on NHL rosters for the 2023-24 season - here we will track their progress:
Connor Ingram - Goaltender - Arizona Coyotes - 38 GP, 17-15-3, .909%
Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Washington Capitals - 29 GP, 13-12-3, .893%
Mason Marchment - Forward - Dallas Stars - 62 GP, 18g-28a
Ryan Reaves - Forward - Toronto Maple Leafs - 33 GP, 3g-1a
Spencer Martin - Goaltender - Carolina Hurricanes - 5 GP, 4-0-1, .922%
