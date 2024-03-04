Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears won two out of three games this weekend, handing the Jacksonville Icemen their first regulation loss in 15 games in the process. A big week lies ahead, with the Bears one point back of the final playoff spot in the South Division.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES:

Wednesday, March 6, 7pm, vs. Greenville

Thursday, March 7, 7pm vs. Jacksonville - Women in Hockey Night presented by Teleties - Thirsty Thursday

Friday, March 8, 7:30pm at Florida

The Orlando Solar Bears, along with VyStar Credit Union, have announced the launch of a co-branded debit card, available now for all VyStar Credit Union members.

Fans can get a Solar Bears debit card when they open a VyStar account with a minimum balance of $5 at any branch location. They can also apply for membership online at apply.vystarcu.org but will need to visit a branch to get a Solar Bears card. Current members can request a co-branded card by visiting a branch, calling 800-445-6289 or speaking to a VyChat representative at www.vystarcu.org.

AT A GLANCE:

SEASON RECORD: 28-19-6-2 (.582)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 2-1-0-0

RECORD IN LAST 10 GAMES: 7-3-0-0

EASTERN CONFERENCE PLACE: 7th of 14

ACTIVE LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Brayden Low - 38 points

MOST GOALS: Brayden Low - 19 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Ben Carroll- 24 assists

PIM LEADER: Kelly Bent - 109 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Jimmy Mazza - +12

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Friday, March 1 vs. Jacksonville: 5-4 W

The Solar Bears opened up a 3-0 lead Friday night at Kia Center and held on for a 5-4 win. Orlando got goals from five different players, including a power play goal from Aaron Luchuk, which was the eventual game-winner and extended Luchuk's goal scoring streak to three-straight games, all three of them being game-winning goals.

Saturday, March 2 at Jacksonville: 5-3 W

The Solar Bears scored the first five goals of the game Saturday night, again from five different scorers. Orlando scored two power play goals for the second straight night, with Marc-Andre Gaudet earning assists on both. Aaron Luchuk also earned two assists. The Icemen did bounce back late in the game, scoring three goals in a matter of 3:55 to make the final a respectable 5-3 decision.

Sunday, March 3 at Jacksonville: 1-5 L

Jacksonville stormed back in the final game of the series, with a 5-1 victory. The Icemen scored three goals on the power play, the most the Solar Bears have given up in a single game this season. Tyler Bird scored the only goal in the game for Orlando while they were shorthanded in the second period.

BITES:

The Solar Bears gave up three power play goals on Sunday, the most in a single game this season. Previous to that, Orlando was 31 of its last 32 on the penalty kill (96.8%)

The Solar Bears are 17-8-4-0 when being outshot by their opponents this season.

The Solar Bears are 19-1-1-1 when scoring four goals or more this season.

Tyler Bird scored his 8th career shorthanded goal while in a Solar Bears uniform, tying Hunter Fejes for the all-time mark, Bird also tallied his 150th professional point on the goal.

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Several former Solar Bears currently occupy spots on NHL rosters for the 2023-24 season - here we will track their progress:

Connor Ingram - Goaltender - Arizona Coyotes - 38 GP, 17-15-3, .909%

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Washington Capitals - 29 GP, 13-12-3, .893%

Mason Marchment - Forward - Dallas Stars - 62 GP, 18g-28a

Ryan Reaves - Forward - Toronto Maple Leafs - 33 GP, 3g-1a

Spencer Martin - Goaltender - Carolina Hurricanes - 5 GP, 4-0-1, .922%

