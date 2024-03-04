Grizzlies Weekly: Homestand Begins Friday at Maverik Center

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies begin a six-game homestand with a three-game set against the Rapid City Rush.

The Grizzlies went 2-4 on the recently completed six-game road trip against the top two teams in the Mountain Division standings. Dylan Fitze was outstanding for Utah on the trip as he scored 7 goals and 2 assists. Kyle Mayhew and Brett Stapley each had 1 goal and 7 assists on the road trip. Brandon Cutler had 4 goals on the trip. Cutler leads Utah with 26 goals and is 3rd in the league with 206 shots on goal.

Utah will be at Maverik Center for 12 of their final 17 games of the 2023-24 regular season. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

Games Next Homestand

Friday, March 8, 2024 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. AFCU Friday.

Saturday, March 9, 2024 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center.

Monday, March 11, 2024 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Smith's Family Night. Saturday, March 16, 2024 - Norfolk at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Military Night.

Sunday, March 17, 2024 - Norfolk at Utah. 3:10 pm. Maverik Center.

Monday, March 18, 2024 - Norfolk at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Smith's Family Night. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

All Times Mountain.

Games Last Week

Wednesday, February 28, 2024 - Utah 1 Idaho 3 - Brandon Cutler scored Utah's lone goal. Kyle Mayhew and Brett Stapley each had 1 assist for Utah. Will Cranley stopped 31 of 33 for Utah. Idaho goaltender Jake Kielly saved 30 of 31. Francesco Arcuri had 2 goals for Idaho. Will Merchant got the GWG 16:16 into the third period. Idaho outshot Utah 34 to 31.

Friday, March 1, 2024 - Utah 7 Idaho 8 - Utah outscored Idaho 4 to 2 in the third period and outshot Idaho 20 to 9 in the third period. Dylan Fitze and Alex Beaucage each had 2 goals. Kyle Mayhew had 4 assists. Brandon Cutler and Brett Stapley each had 1 goal and 3 assists. Robbie Stucker had 2 assists. Idaho was led by Lynden McCallum, who had 3 goals and 2 assists. Matt Register and Jordan Kawaguchi each had 1 goal and 2 assists for the Steelheads. Utah went 4 for 5 on the power play. Idaho was 1 for 3.

Saturday, March 2, 2024 - Utah 3 Idaho 1 - Brandon Cutler, Kyle Mayhew and Dylan Fitze each scored a goal for Utah. Will Cranley stopped 27 of 28 in the win.

Grizzlies Player Notes

Dylan Fitze has 7 goals and 2 assists in his last 6 games.

Brett Stapley has 6 points (1g, 5a) in his last 3 games. Stapley has a point in 23 of his last 30 games. Stapley leads Utah with 35 assists and 52 points. He leads Utah with 12 multiple point games.

Brandon Cutler is 3rd in the league with 206 shots on goal and 7th in the league with 26 goals. Cutler has a goal in 3 straight games and 9 goals in his last 13 games. Cotler has a point in 10 of his last 13 games.

Alex Beaucage is averaging 4.84 shots per game (63 shots in 13 games). Beaucage has 5 goals and 4 assists in a Utah uniform.

Kyle Mayhew has 6 points in his last 3 games (1g, 5a). Mayhew is 2nd among league rookie defenseman with 40 points (9g, 31a). Mayhew is 3rd among league rookies with 13 power play assists.

Josh Wesley (is tied for the league lead for goals among defenseman with 14. Wesley leads all league defensemen with 6 power play goals.

Tyler Penner has appeared in 199 consecutive regular season games for Utah, 223 if you include the playoffs.

Nathan Burke is tied for 2nd on the club with 17 goals.

Bear Bites: Grizzlies Team Notes

The Grizzlies are home for 12 of their last 17 games. Utah has won 8 of their last 10 home games. Utah is 16 -8 at home thisseason, outscoring opponents 80 to 65. Utah is averaging 7,159 fans per game over their last 12 home games. Utah has had 6 home games with over 7,600 fans. Utah is 4-1 ingames past regulation this season. Utah is 18-3-1 when scoring first this season. Utah has scored 5 shorthandedgoals this season. Utah is 14-2 when leading after 1 period and 15-2-1 when leading after 2 periods. Utah is 9-0 athome when leading after 1 period. Utah has outscored opponents 30 to 19 in thethird periods over their last 19 games. The Grizz are 9-10-1 in their last 20 road games.

Ryan Kinasewich Gets 100thWin as Grizzlies Head Coach

Grizzlies Head Coach/General Manager Ryan Kinasewich earned his 100th victory as Utah won 2-1 over Wheeling on February 17th. Kinasewich became the 5th coach in team history to get 100 wins. He is 3 wins away from passing Don Hay for fourth all-time in Grizzlies history.

Grizzlies Head Coaching Wins

Tim Branham - 284

Butch Goring - 178

Kevin Colley - 157

Don Hay - 104

Ryan Kinasewich - 102

Jason Christie - 90

Bob Bourne - 83

Pat Conacher - 23

2023-2024 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 25-29-1

Home record: 16-8

Road record: 9-21-1

Win percentage: .464

Streak: Won 1

Standings Points: 51

Last 10: 5-5

Goals per game: 3.16 (16th) Goals for: 174

Goals against per game: 3.58 (22nd) Goals Against: 197

Shots per game: 31.18 (16th)

Shots against per game: 34.07 (23rd)

Power Play: 32 for 170 - 18.8 % (Tied 18th)

Penalty Kill: 124 for 170 - 72.9 % (28th)

Penalty Minutes: 568. 10.33 per game.

Shorthanded Goals: 5.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 5.

Record When Scoring First: 18-3-1.

Opposition Scores First: 7-26.

Record in One Goal Games: 9-7-1.

Team Leaders

Goals: Brandon Cutler (26)

Assists: Brett Stapley (35)

Points: Stapley (52)

Plus/Minus: Bryan Yoon (+11)

PIM: Cutler (65)

Power Play Points: Kyle Mayhew (15)

Power Play Goals: Brandon Cutler/Josh Wesley (6)

Power Play Assists: Mayhew (13)

Shots on Goal: Cutler (206) - 3rd in the league.

Shooting Percentage: Aaron Aragon (14.5 %) - Minimum 50 shots.

Game Winning Goals: Cutler/Stapley (4)

Wins: Dante Giannuzzi (11)

Save %: Trent Miner (.917)

Goals Against Average: Miner (2.75)

Shutouts: Giannuzzi/Garrett Metcalf (1)

Multiple Point Games

12 - Brett Stapley

10 - Brandon Cutler, Cole Gallant

7 - Nathan Burke, Mick Messner.

6 - Dylan Fitze.

5 - Kyle Mayhew, Josh Wesley.

3 - Aaron Aragon, Adam Berg, Dakota Raabe, Bryan Yoon.

2- Alex Beaucage, Kyle Betts, Jordan Martel, Jacob Semik.

1 - Jeremiah Addison, J.C. Campagna, Gianni Fairbrother, Tyler Penner, Ryan Sandelin, Robbie Stucker, Keoni Texeira, Dean Yakura.

Streaks

Goals: Brandon Cutler (3) Dylan Fitze (2) Kyle Mayhew (1)

Assists: Brett Stapley (3) Mick Messner, Max Neill (1)

Points (2 or more) -Cutler, Mayhew, Stapley (3)

