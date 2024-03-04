Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 20

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) recorded a mark of 1-1-0-0 for the twentieth week of the 2023-24 season. The Railers hosted the Trois-Rivieres Lions for two games on Saturday and Sunday. They won 4-0 on Saturday before losing 5-2 on Sunday.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Saturday, March 2 vs. Trois-Rivieres Lions | 4-0 W

Welsh scored from the bottom of the left circle to put Worcester ahead, 1-0, at 2:34 of the first period. Newkirk made a nice play to find room at the bottom of the circles and make it 2-0 at 1:30 of the second period. It was his 31st goal for the Railers, fifth-most in team history. Quinlivan's deflection at 19:28 of the second period gave the Railers a 3-0 advantage and Bakanov delivered a killer goal with Worcester on the power play in the third.

Sunday, March 3 vs. Trois-Rivieres Lions | 5-2 L

Worcester got goals from Zach White and Reece Newkirk. It also got 41 saves from John Muse, third most for a Railers goaltender this season. Nolan Yaremko led the Lions with a hat trick, the second of the season against Worcester. He scored two goals 1:24 apart in the second period then converted a 5 on 3 power play chance at 19:01 of the third period. Jakov Novak and Nicolas Lariviere had the other goals for the visitors. Joe Vrbetic made 25 saves for Trois-Rivieres in posting his first win in four starts against the Railers this season.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Tuesday, March 5 at Maine Mariners | 10:30 a.m. EST

Friday, March 8 at Trois-Rivieres Lions | 7:00 p.m. EST

Saturday, March 9 at Trois-Rivieres Lions | 3:00 p.m. EST

INDIVIDUAL NOTES:

With his goal on Saturday, Bakanov scored goals in back to back games for the second time in his Railers career.

Reece Newkirk has 69 all-time points, sixth on the Railers' career lists.

Anthony Callin now leads the team in assists with 28 and is on a three-game assist streak (0-5-5).

John Muse has the 14th best goals against average in the ECHL at 2.72.

Muse now has two shutouts on the season for Worcester.

TEAM NOTES:

Worcester is now 23-24-4-2 on the season.

Saturday was the 400th game in Worcester Railers history.

Worcester is 11-3-1-0 when leading after the first period.

The Railers are 6-1-1-0 when leading after two periods at home.

Saturday's crowd pushed the Railers above the 800,000 mark in all-time attendance.

