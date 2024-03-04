St. Patrick's Day Jerseys Available Now

The ECHL announced Monday that Ghost Pirates goaltender Michael Bullion has been named the Warrior HockeyECHL Goaltender of the Week from February 26 to March 3.

Bullion posted a 2-0 record with a goals-against average of 2.00 and a save percentage of .948 this past week in Rapid City. He made 33 saves in Savannah's 4-2 victory on Friday and stopped 40 shots in an 8-2 win on Saturday. The Anchorage, AK, native leads Savannah in wins this season with 12.

Jesper Vikman started on Wednesday in Rapid City but was recalled to the Henderson Silver Knights on Thursday. Following Vikman's recall, Bullion was left as the club's lone active goaltender on the trip to South Dakota.

"It was just a testament to staying prepared," Bullion said. "Luckily, I had [Video/Goaltending Coach] Eddie Fritz and the team rally around me. That was my biggest thing; they helped me stay ready because I knew they had my back."

Savannah has won four consecutive games, tying a franchise record set twice during the 2022-23 season.

"The biggest thing we can say about this group is that we are close," Bullion said. "It doesn't matter if we are winning or losing; we have stayed united through it all. This week was a good test of seeing how other teams operate, and our locker room stands out with how close we are."

Bullion is the first player in franchise history to receive a weekly/monthly player honor from the ECHL while playing for the Ghost Pirates.

