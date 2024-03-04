Greenville Edges Atlanta, 4-3 in Overtime
March 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
DULUTH, Ga. The Atlanta Gladiators (18-37-2-1) fell to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (38-16-2-0) by a score of 3-2 on Sunday afternoon, at Gas South Arena, in Duluth, Georgia.
First Star: Ryan Bednard (GRN) - 27 saves, win
Second Star: J.D. Greenway (GRN) - Overtime game-winning goal
Third Star: Anthony Beauchamp (GRN) - 1 goal
Anthony Beauchamp (10th) broke the stalemate late in the first period with a one-timed goal assisted by Josh McKechney to put his team up, 1-0. (15:56)
Atlanta was not without their opportunities, tallying eight shots as they were rendered scoreless at the end of the opening frame.
Ryan Cranford (11th) tied the game midway through the second, driving into the crease and burying the puck past the glove of Ryan Bednard to break the Gladiators' goal drought. (6:41)
Griffin Luce (3rd) grabbed the lead for the Gladiators early in the third period after rifling a shot through traffic to give Atlanta a 2-1 advantage. (2:52)
Tanner Eberle (11th) tied the game late in the contest, cashing in on Cole Donhauser's rebound to knot things up at two apiece. (15:00)
Despite both teams swapping dangerous scoring chances to close out regulation, the game would need overtime to declare a victor.
The Swamp Rabbits netted the game-winner as JD Greenway (6th) drove in front of net and squared up Boyko to walk things off for Greenville. (1:48)
Boyko ended the game with 26 saves while Bednard earned 27 saves as both teams registered 29 shots.
The Glads will be back in action after a much-needed week off, as they take on the South Carolina Stingrays at Gas South Arena on Sunday, March 10th. Puck drop is set for 3:00PM.
