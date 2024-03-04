Wranglers Assign Goalie Murphy to Rush

(Rapid City Rush) Rapid City Rush goaltender Connor Murphy(Rapid City Rush)

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Monday via a Heartland Health and Wellness Roster Adjustment, the AHL's Calgary Wranglers have assigned goaltender Connor Murphy to Rapid City.

Murphy has been brilliant in Calgary, posting a .922 save percentage and helping the team earn three of a possible four points during his two last starts.

The rookie from Hudson Falls, N.Y. has won five games for the Rush this season, including an overtime thriller in his first professional start. Murphy also doled-out a 48-save performance in a 3-2 loss against Kansas City earlier this season for Rapid City.

The Rush head out to start a five-game road stretch on Friday night against the Utah Grizzlies. Rapid City is nine points out of a playoff spot currently, but plays solely divisional games through the rest of the season, including six against Utah.

