Ghost Pirates Win Fourth in a Row

March 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







RAPID CITY, SD - The Savannah Ghost Pirates (22-28-4-1) dominated the Rapid City Rush (20-33-2-0) Saturday night at The Monument, winning 8-2 with a franchise record-tying eight goals for their fourth straight victory.

The Rush took their first lead of the week against Savannah, striking just 1:04 into the game with a goal from Alex Aleardi.

The Ghost Pirates didn't wait long to retaliate, taking advantage of their first power play at 12:06 of the game. At 13:36, Ryan Scarfo finished off a centering pass from Sebastian Vidmar for his fourth goal of the season.

Less than a minute later, Blake Bennett scored to give Rapid City a 2-1 lead.

Logan Drevitch tied the game at 17:03 off a one-timer from the far wing, recording his team-leading 17th goal of the season. Drevitch has scored in three consecutive games and five of his last six appearances.

At the start of the second period, Savannah was on the hunt for the lead, and former Rush member Keltie Jeri-Leon shot through traffic in front of the goal for his 12th goal of the season.

Rookie forward Kyle Jeffers was up next and scored his second professional goal at 8:13 with some help from Jeri-Leon. Jeri-Leon fed a cross-ice pass to a streaking Jeffers, allowing him to chop the puck past Rapid City goaltender Matt Radomsky, increasing Savannah's lead to 4-2.

Less than a minute later, Jeffers was right back in front of the net and snapped a shot from the right circle over Radomsky's right shoulder at 9:02. Backup netminder Jason Pawloski entered the game for the Rush following Jeffers' second goal of the period.

Brandon Estes, Brent Pedersen and Alex Gilmour scored in the third period. Gilmour tied a franchise record with five points (one goal, four assists) on Saturday. The third-year pro joined Pedersen and Connor Corcoran, who each hit five points in a single game during the 2022-23 season.

Savannah's eight goals tied a franchise record for the most goals in a single game, set initially on December 8, 2022, vs. Florida. The Ghost Pirates won their fourth consecutive game, tying another franchise record set twice in the 2022-23 season.

Michael Bullion was stellar in net, recording a season-high 40 saves on 42 shots. Savannah went 1-for-4 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

Savannah will go for five straight wins next Thursday when they return home to Enamarket Arena to play the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on March 7 at 7:00 p.m. For ticket information, go to GhostPiratesHockey.com!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.