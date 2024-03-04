Thunder Weekly, March 4, 2024

Wichita Thunder celebrate a goal

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita finished a three-in-three this past weekend. Look back at the week that was in this edition of Thunder Weekly, presented by BC Construction & Remodeling. Visit their website.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Friday, March 1

Wichita at Kansas City, 5-4 L (SO)

Saturday, March 2

Allen at Wichita, 8-4, L

Sunday, March 3

Wichita at Allen, 4-3 L

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Wednesday, March 6

Tulsa at Wichita, 7:05 p.m. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Winning Wednesday. Buy Tickets .

Friday, March 8

Iowa at Wichita, 7:05 p.m. Healthcare Champion, Toyota & QT Buy In Night. Buy Tickets .

Saturday, March 9

Iowa at Wichita, 7:05 p.m. Faith & Family and Scout Night. Buy Tickets .

Sunday, March 10

Kansas City at Wichita, 4:05 p.m. Buy Tickets .

**Pre-game at home begins at 6:40 p.m. with Toyota Pregame Show. Road games begin 15 minutes before puck drop. All games can be viewed on the Flo Hockey App. Fans can also listen online on your smart phone with the Mixlr App by searching for The Sin Bin or click HERE**

WICHITA

HOME: 12-13-2-0

AWAY: 7-15-5-1

OVERALL: 19-28-7-1

Last 10: 5-4-0-1

Streak: 0-2-0-1

Rank: 6th, Mountain Division, 46 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Stinil, 24

Assists: Watts, 33

Points: Dickman, 52

+/-: Kuzmeski, +12

PIM: Masella, 108

MEESH - Michal Stinil has been red-hot over the last six games. He has two or more points in four of his last six, two goals in three of his last six and points in each game over that span. Stinil took over the team-lead in goals (24) on Sunday with a power play goal in the third.

200 - Jake Wahlin hit a milestone on Sunday, playing in his 200th ECHL game. He has 24 points (7g, 17a) in 55 games so far this season. Wahlin needs 11 points to equal his career high.

FIRSTS - Nick Favaro recorded his first pro goal on Sunday afternoon. He was acquired in mid-February from Cincinnati.

HELPING HAND - Lleyton Moore extended his point-streak to six games with an assist on Sunday. He has helpers in six-straight (7a). Moore is second among rookies with 15 power play assists.

WATTAGE - Brayden Watts also extended his point-streak over the weekend. He finished with four points (1g, 3a). Watts has points in six-straight (2g, 6a). He needs seven helpers to equal his career-high from last season when he had 40.

BOUCH - Dillon Boucher recorded his first two-point outing of his career on Saturday. He has points in three-straight (1g, 3a).

POWER AND LIGHT - The Thunder power play has been on fire this season and that trend continued over the weekend. Wichita has scored power play goals in four-straight games and goals in five of their last seven contests. The Thunder have two or more power play goals in three of the last six outings. The Thunder are third in the league, operating at 26% (46-for-177).

FOUR OR MORE - The magic number to predict a Thunder victory this year has been four. When Wichita scores four or more during the course of a game, the team is 17-4-2-1. When the Thunder scores three or less, the team is 2-24-5-0.

THUNDERBOLTS...Trevor Gorsuch has played in 11 of the last 13 games and 14 of the last 17...Dillon Boucher is tied for second among rookies with six major penalties....Wichita is 8-0-2 against the Central Division...Wichita is 9-7-5 when scoring first...Wichita is 10-3-3-1 when leading after one...Wichita is 13-2-3-1 when leading after two...

