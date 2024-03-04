Rabbits Recap: March 4th

March 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







The Greenville Swamp Rabbits swept the Atlanta Gladiators in their weekend series and now look to the latter half of their road trip against the Orlando Solar Bears (Wednesday, March 6th) and Savannah Ghost Pirates (Thursday, March 7th). Here's a look at the weekend that was in this edition of the "Rabbits Recap":

REGULAR SEASON GAME 55 (Saturday, March 2, 2024)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits 4, Atlanta Gladiators 0

TEAM 1st 2nd 3rd OT SO F SHOTS PP

GVL 1 2 1 -- -- 4 31 0/2

ATL 0 0 0 -- -- 0 24 0/2

ATL: 3rd Shutout Loss in Last 5 Games

GVL: 3rd Shutout Win (2nd vs ATL); Ingham-24sv Shutout; Kemp-3ast; Francis-G, Ast

REGULAR SEASON GAME 56 (Sunday, March 3, 2024)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits 3, Atlanta Gladiators 2 (OT)

TEAM 1st 2nd 3rd OT SO F SHOTS PP

GVL 1 0 1 1 -- 3 29 0/1

ATL 0 1 1 0 -- 2 29 0/0

ATL: Cranford/Luce-G Each; Boyko-26sv/29sh (OTL)

GVL: 0 PIM as Team; Greenway-GWG 1:48 into OT; Beauchamp/Eberle-G Each; Bednard-27sv/29sh (W)

SOUTH DIVISION PLAYOFF RACE 2024

PLACE TEAM RECORD PTS MAX PTS MAGIC # GAMES LEFT H2H

1st GVL 38-16-2-0 78 110 21 16 --

2nd JAX 34-17-4-1 73 105 26 16 3, 5-2-0-0

3rd SC 33-20-2-1 69 101 30 16 2, 5-3-0-0

4th FLA 28-17-7-2 65 101 34 18 6-2-1-0

5th ORL 28-19-6-2 64 98 -- 17 4, 1-2-0-0

(Magic # is determined by 5th Place's maximum points plus one, minus team's current point total. Magic # goes down with every point gained, and every point lost out on by 5th Place team)

NOTES AND NUMBERS

FORTY (WIN) DASH: Following their sweep of Atlanta, the Swamp Rabbits now find themselves two wins away from back-to-back 40-win seasons, the first time in franchise history since the Greenville Road Warriors did the same in their first two seasons under Dean Stork (46 wins 2010-11, 41 wins 2011-12). It would also mark the fifth time in the history of the Swamp Rabbits, Road Warriors, and Johnstown Chiefs that the team reached 40 wins or more. All-time in Greenville pro hockey history, the single season win record is 46, met twice: by the Greenville Grrrowl (1999-2000) and by the Road Warriors (2010-11).

OH DONNY BOY: Rookie forward Cole Donhauser has been off to a phenomenal start to his professional career, flourishing in his recent stretch of games. Donhauser carries a three-game assist and point streak into this week's action against Orlando, earning a goal and three helpers since February 24th against Rapid City. On the year, Donhauser has two goals, five assists, and seven points in nine games in Greenville (he has an additional pair of games with Idaho, bringing his total to 11 games, 2g-5ast-7pts).

OH YE WITHOUT SIN: For the only time this season, the Swamp Rabbits both didn't commit a penalty or have to kill off an opposing power play. The discipline has been riding an all-time high: for seven straight games, the Swamp Rabbits have either faced three opposing power plays or less, including five straight with two or less penalty killing appearances. The team hasn't given up a power play goal since February 22nd against Rapid City, and since February 17th, has killed off 13 of 14 opposing power plays.

WE'RE GOING STREAKING!: Five players carry streaks into the back half of the four-game road trip

Brannon McManus: has points in five straight (5gp, 3g-2ast-5pts from 2/22 vs RC to 3/3 @ ATL)

Jacob Ingham: has won four straight starts (5gp, 4-0-0-0, 1 SO, 0.93 GAA, .967 SV% from 2/18 @ ATL to 3/2 @ ATL)

Cole Donhauser: has assists, points in three straight (3gp, 1g-3ast-4pts from 2/24 vs RC to 3/3 @ ATL)

Josh McKechney: has points in three straight (3gp, 2g-1ast-3pts from 2/25 vs RC to 3/3 @ ATL)

Ethan Somoza: has points in three straight (3gp, 1g-2ast-3pts from 2/25 vs RC to 3/3 @ ATL)

HE SAID IT: ANDREW LORD, HEAD COACH

"Donnie has been a great piece for us...he can play all three forward positions. His faceoffs are getting better, his systematic details are really solid, and he's doing what we need from a depth player. You can't fault his production either, he's really chipped in in a depth role."

-On Cole Donhauser's contribution since his acquisition

"I thought he was solid. He was reading well, and the guys were good too, didn't give up a lot of backside stuff, didn't give up much at all off the rush...and then the PK was solid. Certainly wasn't his busiest night, but I thought he was great when he needed to be, and its nice for him to get that [shutout]. He certainly deserved to have others this season."

-Regarding Jacob Ingham's first shutout of the season on March 2nd

"We're playing more consistently, defending a lot harder, and we're getting the puck back quicker as a result. We're definitely playing more direct. Our guys don't mess around with [the puck] much, and as a result, we're forcing teams to defend. We're playing a playoff type of hockey right now, so let's keep it up...

"[Our defense] starts with our breakouts. We're getting cleaner exits, which gets us out of our zone much quicker. I think a number of our D are starting to develop into really solid defenders. [Jacob] Modry comes to mind, [Joe] Leahy has had a good year, but has really emerged and stepped up and seized the moment. [JD Greenway] has had a nice stretch where he only has to focus on one position, and [Max Coyle and Lordanthony Grissom] had one of their better nights on Saturday, a good mix of defending and puck touches. [Jake Stevens] has been a huge addition and given us some high quality minutes. The individual competition is also great...it drives our team, which ultimately helps us collectively."

-On the team's offensive success and defensive reslilence over the last six games

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.