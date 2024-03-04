Stingrays Weekly Report- March 4
March 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Stingrays took two of three games against the Florida Everblades last weekend. The Stingrays now hold a four-point lead over the Florida Everblades and a five-point lead over the Orlando Solar Bears in a competitive South Division.
STINGRAYS RECORD: 33-20-2-1 LAST WEEK: 2-1-0-0
LAST WEEK'S GAMES
Friday, March 1 vs. Florida Everblades | 5-1 L
The Stingrays allowed three third-period goals in a 5-1 loss on Friday night. Nick Leivermann scored the lone goal for South Carolina, and Mitchell Gibson made 20 saves.
Saturday, March 2 vs. Florida Everblades | 5-2 W
The Stingrays defeated the Florida Everblades 5-2 in front of a crowd of 6,493 fans on Saturday night. Garin Bjorklund made 31 saves on 33 shots, earning the game's number-one star. Ivan Lodnia registered a goal and two assists, Jack Adams tallied three assists, and Ethan Strang buried his first professional goal in his first professional game.
Sunday, March 3 vs. Florida Everblades | 3-2 W
The Stingrays narrowly edged the Everblades in a thrilling 3-2 victory on Sunday afternoon. Jon McDonald scored the game-winning goal, and Connor Moore tallied his 100th career point. Mitchell Gibson stopped 18 of 20 shots in the victory.
THIS WEEK'S GAMES
Saturday, March 9 at Savannah Ghost Pirates | 7:00 pm EST
Sunday, March 10 at Atlanta Gladiators | 3:00 pm EST
Video Coverage: FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Stingrays Broadcast Network
STINGRAYS LEADERS
Goals: Austin Magera (22)
Assists: Austin Magera (35)
Points: Austin Magera (57)
Plus/Minus: Austin Magera (+21)
Penalty Minutes: Garet Hunt (116)
Power Play Goals: Jack Adams (8)
Wins: Mitchell Gibson (18)
Goals Against Average: Mitchell Gibson (2.35)
Save Percentage: Mitchell Gibson (0.907)
WHO'S HOT: Ivan Lodnia is on a seven-game point streak (four goals, seven assists). He leads the team with 1.05 points per game.
STAT OF THE WEEK: Connor Moore tallied his 100th career point with a highlight reel goal on Sunday afternoon.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 4, 2024
- Tarun Fizer Recalled by Ottawa - Allen Americans
- Stingrays Weekly Report- March 4 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 20 - Worcester Railers HC
- Walleye Weekly No. 20: March 4, 2024 - Toledo Walleye
- Rabbits Recap: March 4th - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent South Carolina Stingrays Stories
- Stingrays Weekly Report- March 4
- Stingrays Defeat Everblades to Finish Weekend Strong
- Stingrays Defeat Everblades in Front of 6,493 Fans on Super Hero Night
- Stingrays Drop First Game of the Weekend to the Everblades
- Jonny Evans Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month