Stingrays Weekly Report- March 4

March 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Stingrays took two of three games against the Florida Everblades last weekend. The Stingrays now hold a four-point lead over the Florida Everblades and a five-point lead over the Orlando Solar Bears in a competitive South Division.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 33-20-2-1 LAST WEEK: 2-1-0-0

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, March 1 vs. Florida Everblades | 5-1 L

The Stingrays allowed three third-period goals in a 5-1 loss on Friday night. Nick Leivermann scored the lone goal for South Carolina, and Mitchell Gibson made 20 saves.

Saturday, March 2 vs. Florida Everblades | 5-2 W

The Stingrays defeated the Florida Everblades 5-2 in front of a crowd of 6,493 fans on Saturday night. Garin Bjorklund made 31 saves on 33 shots, earning the game's number-one star. Ivan Lodnia registered a goal and two assists, Jack Adams tallied three assists, and Ethan Strang buried his first professional goal in his first professional game.

Sunday, March 3 vs. Florida Everblades | 3-2 W

The Stingrays narrowly edged the Everblades in a thrilling 3-2 victory on Sunday afternoon. Jon McDonald scored the game-winning goal, and Connor Moore tallied his 100th career point. Mitchell Gibson stopped 18 of 20 shots in the victory.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Saturday, March 9 at Savannah Ghost Pirates | 7:00 pm EST

Sunday, March 10 at Atlanta Gladiators | 3:00 pm EST

Video Coverage: FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Stingrays Broadcast Network

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: Austin Magera (22)

Assists: Austin Magera (35)

Points: Austin Magera (57)

Plus/Minus: Austin Magera (+21)

Penalty Minutes: Garet Hunt (116)

Power Play Goals: Jack Adams (8)

Wins: Mitchell Gibson (18)

Goals Against Average: Mitchell Gibson (2.35)

Save Percentage: Mitchell Gibson (0.907)

WHO'S HOT: Ivan Lodnia is on a seven-game point streak (four goals, seven assists). He leads the team with 1.05 points per game.

STAT OF THE WEEK: Connor Moore tallied his 100th career point with a highlight reel goal on Sunday afternoon.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.