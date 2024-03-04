Railers Sign Forward Jake Goldowski to ECHL Contract

Goldowski, 23, signs with the Railers from the Macon Mayhem of the SPHL. With the Mayhem, the Thornhurst, PA native has 29 points (10g-19a) in 44 games to go with 17 penalty minutes and a -6 rating. The 6'3", 203lb forward split time last season between the Mayhem, Birmingham Bulls, Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs, Evansville Thunderbolts of the SPHL, and the Jacksonville Icemen. With the Icemen, he had five points (4g-1a) in 16 games played. Across his entire North American professional career, Goldowski has 49 points (18g-31a) in 90 games. He spent the 2021-22 season playing in Finland for JHT and IPK.

Prior to professional hockey, he spent time across the OHL, USHL, NTDP, and NAHL. Across his juniors career, he had 136 points (70g-66a) in 336 games played to go with 127 penalty minutes and a +28 rating.

