Toledo's Bliss Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Trenton Bliss of the Toledo Walleye is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Feb. 26-March 3.

Bliss scored four goals and added four assists for eight points in three games last week.

The 25-year-old dished out three assists in a 6-3 win over Fort Wayne on Friday, scored a pair of goals and added an assist in a 4-1 victory against Iowa on Saturday and added two more goals in a 3-0 win over the Heartlanders on Sunday.

Under contract to Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League, Bliss ranks eighth in the ECHL with 58 points (22g-36a) in 49 games with the Walleye this season while adding one assist in two games with the Griffins.

A native of Appleton, Wisconsin, Bliss has tallied 98 points (38g-60a) in 87 career games with Toledo and five points (1g-4a) in 35 career games with Grand Rapids.

Prior to turning pro, Bliss recorded 107 points (42g-65a) in 138 career collegiate games at Michigan Tech and 56 points (21g-35a) in 84 career games with Green Bay of the United States Hockey League.

On behalf of Trenton Bliss, a case of pucks will be donated to a Toledo youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 49,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

