Cody Haiskanen Signs PTO with AHL's Texas Stars

March 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that defenseman Cody Haiskanen has signed a PTO with the AHL's Texas Stars.

Haiskanen, 26, has now been under four different PTO's in the AHL this season playing 18 games with Ontario and four games with San Jose. He was released from San Jose last Friday and appeared in Idaho's 3-1 loss Saturday vs. Utah finishing with four shots.

In the 22 AHL games this season he has recorded three points (1G, 2A) with a minus-three rating, six penalty minutes, and 23 shots. With Idaho he has appeared 28 games for Idaho registering 13 points (2G, 11A) with a +14 rating.

Last season the 6-foot-4, 205lb defender was the Co-Winner of the ECHL's Plus Performer of the Year (+53) finishing with an even or better rating in 52 of his 61 games where he tallied 29 points (5G, 24A) in 61 games. In his rookie season, he appeared in 19 Kelly Cup Playoff Games registering two points (1G, 1A).

Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket".

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.