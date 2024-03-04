ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension
March 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Monday announced that Trois-Rivières' Mason Kohn has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #769, Trois-Rivières at Worcester, on March 3.
Kohn is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized illegal check to the head at 13:41 of the third period.
Kohn will miss Trois-Rivières' games vs. Adirondack (March 6) and vs. Worcester (March 8).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
