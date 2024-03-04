Trenton Bliss Named ECHL Player of the Week

March 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release









Toledo Walleye forward Trenton Bliss

(Toledo Walleye) Toledo Walleye forward Trenton Bliss(Toledo Walleye)

(Toledo, OH) - Forward Trenton Bliss has been named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for the week February 26 through March 3.

Bliss posted four goals and four assists over Toledo's three-win weekend. He collected three assists in Friday's 6-3 win over Fort Wayne before collecting two goals and an assist in Saturday's 4-1 triumph over Iowa. The 25-year-old finished the weekend off with two more goals in Sunday's 3-0 win against the Heartlanders.

The Appleton, Wisconsin native currently ranks eighth in the ECHL with 58 points (22G, 36A) over 49 games for the Walleye this year. He has also collected an assist in two games this year for Grand Rapids. Over two seasons in Toledo he has appeared in 87 games with 98 points (38G, 60A). Bliss also has five total points (1G, 4A) in 35 games in Grand Rapids.

Prior to his pro career, Bliss played for Michigan Tech University and picked up 107 points (42G, 65A) over 138 games from 2018-2022.

On behalf of Trenton Bliss, a case of pucks will be donated to a Toledo youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 49,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.