Tarun Fizer Recalled by Ottawa

March 4, 2024









Allen Americans forward Tarun Fizer

(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, and AHL's Belleville Senators announced today that forward Tarun Fizer has been recalled by Ottawa and assigned to Belleville.

Tarun Fizer had five points in two games this weekend against Wichita including two goals and two assists in a win on Saturday. In 10 games with the Americans this season he has 10 points (4 goals and 6 assists).

"He is a special talent," said Americans Head Coach and General Manager Chad Costello. "He adds so much to our team in the way of skill and speed. You never know how long you'll have him here, so you must take advantage of him in the lineup while he's here."

In 20 games this season with Belleville, he has two points (0 goals 2 assists). He will join the Senators in time for their next game on Wednesday morning against the Toronto Marlies.

The Americans will be off until Friday night when the Kansas City Mavericks visit Allen at 7:10 PM CST.

