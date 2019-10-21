Walleye Weekly #2- October 21

Overall Record: 2-0-0-0, Tied 1st Central Division

Current Streak: 2 Wins

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

October 19 at Fort Wayne (5-3 Win)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

October 25 at Kansas City at 8:05 p.m. (7:50 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

October 26 at Kansas City at 8:05 p.m. (7:50 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

WALLEYE WEEKLY SCHEDULE

Monday, October 21 - Practice 10:30 a.m. at Huntington Center

Tuesday, October 22 - Practice 10:30 a.m. at Huntington Center

Wednesday, October 23 - Practice 6:30 p.m. at Huntington Center

Thursday, October 24 - Travel to Kansas City

Friday, October 25 - Game at Kansas City at 8:05 p.m.

Saturday, October 26 - Game at Kansas City at 8:05 p.m.

Sunday, October 27 - Travel back to Toledo

WALLEYE NOTES

Come from behind win leads Toledo to another win: Toledo added another win on its ledger with an exciting 5-3 come from behind win over the Fort Wayne Komets Saturday. Shane Berschbach and Abbott Girduckis each chipped in with a goal and an assist while Pat Nagle turned aside 39 of the 42 shots he faced for the win.

Getting off to a good start: With the win Saturday, the Walleye have started this season with back-to-back victories for the first time since the start of the 2012-2013 season when the Walleye defeated Kalamazoo and Cincinnati in the first two contests. The 2012-2013 season was a playoff year for Toledo as they finished with a 37-26-5-4 record.

Troock and Kromm go back to back: Branden Troock and Alex Kromm are the only Walleye players to find the back of the net in back-to-back games. Kromm's goal tied the game at two in the second period while Troock pushed Toledo's lead to 5-3 in the third period.

Girduckis picks up the points: After completing his college career, Abbott Girduckis joined Toledo to finish out last season and scooped up five points (3G, 2A) in his pro debut of seven games. With a goal and an assist on Saturday, the 24-year-old has produced nearly a point per game with seven points (4G, 3A) in his first nine pro contests.

Off to Missouri: Toledo's road start to the season continues with a haul to Kansas City for a pair of games on Friday and Saturday. The Walleye own an all-time record of 8-3-0 against the Mavericks, including a 2-1-0 record against them last year.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Abbott Girduckis (1 goal - 1 assist = 2 points)

GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK

Pat Nagle (1-0-0, 3.00 GAA, .929 save %)

