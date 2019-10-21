ECHL Announces Suspension

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Monday announced that Jacksonville's Nick Wright has been suspended for five games as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #31, Jacksonville at Greenville, on Oct. 18.

Wright received a match penalty for fighting under Rule #46.15 at 19:49 of the third period. He is suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Wright was released by Jacksonville on Sunday and will miss the next five games for which he is on an active ECHL roster.

Additionally, Jacksonville head coach Jason Christie has been fined an undisclosed amount and the Icemen organization has been put on notice.

