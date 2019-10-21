Allen Americans Weekly
October 21, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen Americans congratulate Gabe Gagne on his OT game-winner vs. the Utah Grizzles
(Allen Americans, Credit: Rebekah Bing)
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans split a two-game weekend set with the Utah Grizzlies. Utah won the Friday night game 10 to 4 and the Americans responded with a 5-4 overtime win on Saturday. This weekend the Americans will welcome the Idah0 Steelheads on Saturday night and Sunday afternoon.
Last Week's Record: 1-1-0
Overall record: 3-1-0 points - 6
-- Last Week's Games --
Photo -Rebekah Bing
Friday, October 18th vs. Utah - 10-4 Loss
Allen, Texas - The Utah Grizzlies handed the Allen Americans their worst home loss since the 2015-2016 season when the Colorado Eagles beat the Americans 8-1. On Friday night it was Utah Grizzlies forward Josh Dickinson, who stole the show. Dickinson netted his second straight hat trick in a route of the Americans 10-4. Utah scored eight goals over the first 40 minutes of play. The loss ended the Americans two-game winning streak.
Photo - Rebekah Bing
Saturday, October 19th vs. Utah - 5-4 OT Win
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans rallied in the third period to tie the game at 4-4 and would win the game in overtime on Gabe Gagne's second goal of the night. Despite being outshot in the contest the Americans earned a weekend split with the Utah Grizzles. Grizzles forward Josh Dickinson scored for the third game in a row and put up four goals in two games against the Americans. Allen Goalie Jake Paterson improved his record to 3-1-0.
- This Week's Games -
Saturday, October 26th vs. Idaho Steelheads 7:05 pm CST
Location: Allen Event Center
Broadcast Info: Streaming Mixlr.com, www.allenamericans.com
Sunday, October 27th vs. Idaho Steelheads 4:05 pm CST
Location: Allen Event Center
Broadcast Info: Streaming Mixlr.com, www.allenamericans.com
-- Team Leaders -
Goals -Jordan Topping (3)
Assists -Les Lancaster (6)
Points - Les Lancaster (6)
Power Play Goals - Olivier Archambault & Shawn O'Donnell (1)
Power Play Assists - Alex Breton, Les Lancaster, Stepan Falkovsky, Tyler Sheehy & Brett Pollock (1)
Shorthanded Goals - Stepan Falkovsky (1)
Shorthanded Assists - Alex Guptill & Shawn O'Donnell (1)
Game-Winning Goals - Jordan Topping & Mike Hedden (1)
First Goal - Stepan Falkovsky & Shawn O'Donnell (1)
Insurance Goals - (0)
Penalty Minutes - Spencer Asuchak (14)
Plus/Minus - Gabe Gagne (+2)
Shots on Goal - Brett Pollock (13)
Save Percentage - Jake Paterson (.856)
Goalie Wins - Jake Paterson (3)
Goals-Against Average - Jake Paterson (4.76)
Americans Notes:
- Defenseman Stepan Falkovsky won the ECHL Player of the Week last week for the second time in his career.
- Americans Rookie Defenseman Les Lancaster is 10th in the ECHL in scoring with 6 points.
- Allen is 2-0 in overtime games this season.
- Allen is 2-0 when scoring the first goal.
- Allen is 3-1-0 against the Mountain Division
- Allen is outscoring their opponents 6-4 in the third period.
- Allen rookie forward Tyler Sheehy scored his first professional goal on Friday night against Utah.
- The Americans are being outshot by their opponents 35 to 33 in the first period.
- Les Lancaster leads the Americans in scoring with six points (0 goals and 6 assists).
- Turner Ottenbreit was loaned to the Iowa Wild last Thursday.
Americans Practice Schedule:
Monday, October 21st- 10:30 am
Tuesday, October 22nd - 10:00 am
Wednesday, October 23rd - 10:00 am
Thursday, October 24 - 10:00 am
Friday, October 25th - 10:00 am
Saturday, October 26th - 9:45 am
Sunday, October 27th - TBD
