Allen Americans Weekly

October 21, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release







Allen Americans congratulate Gabe Gagne on his OT game-winner vs. the Utah Grizzles

(Allen Americans, Credit: Rebekah Bing) Allen Americans congratulate Gabe Gagne on his OT game-winner vs. the Utah Grizzles(Allen Americans, Credit: Rebekah Bing)

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans split a two-game weekend set with the Utah Grizzlies. Utah won the Friday night game 10 to 4 and the Americans responded with a 5-4 overtime win on Saturday. This weekend the Americans will welcome the Idah0 Steelheads on Saturday night and Sunday afternoon.

Last Week's Record: 1-1-0

Overall record: 3-1-0 points - 6

-- Last Week's Games --

Photo -Rebekah Bing

Friday, October 18th vs. Utah - 10-4 Loss

Allen, Texas - The Utah Grizzlies handed the Allen Americans their worst home loss since the 2015-2016 season when the Colorado Eagles beat the Americans 8-1. On Friday night it was Utah Grizzlies forward Josh Dickinson, who stole the show. Dickinson netted his second straight hat trick in a route of the Americans 10-4. Utah scored eight goals over the first 40 minutes of play. The loss ended the Americans two-game winning streak.

Photo - Rebekah Bing

Saturday, October 19th vs. Utah - 5-4 OT Win

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans rallied in the third period to tie the game at 4-4 and would win the game in overtime on Gabe Gagne's second goal of the night. Despite being outshot in the contest the Americans earned a weekend split with the Utah Grizzles. Grizzles forward Josh Dickinson scored for the third game in a row and put up four goals in two games against the Americans. Allen Goalie Jake Paterson improved his record to 3-1-0.

- This Week's Games -

Saturday, October 26th vs. Idaho Steelheads 7:05 pm CST

Location: Allen Event Center

Broadcast Info: Streaming Mixlr.com, www.allenamericans.com

Sunday, October 27th vs. Idaho Steelheads 4:05 pm CST

Location: Allen Event Center

Broadcast Info: Streaming Mixlr.com, www.allenamericans.com

-- Team Leaders -

Goals -Jordan Topping (3)

Assists -Les Lancaster (6)

Points - Les Lancaster (6)

Power Play Goals - Olivier Archambault & Shawn O'Donnell (1)

Power Play Assists - Alex Breton, Les Lancaster, Stepan Falkovsky, Tyler Sheehy & Brett Pollock (1)

Shorthanded Goals - Stepan Falkovsky (1)

Shorthanded Assists - Alex Guptill & Shawn O'Donnell (1)

Game-Winning Goals - Jordan Topping & Mike Hedden (1)

First Goal - Stepan Falkovsky & Shawn O'Donnell (1)

Insurance Goals - (0)

Penalty Minutes - Spencer Asuchak (14)

Plus/Minus - Gabe Gagne (+2)

Shots on Goal - Brett Pollock (13)

Save Percentage - Jake Paterson (.856)

Goalie Wins - Jake Paterson (3)

Goals-Against Average - Jake Paterson (4.76)

Americans Notes:

- Defenseman Stepan Falkovsky won the ECHL Player of the Week last week for the second time in his career.

- Americans Rookie Defenseman Les Lancaster is 10th in the ECHL in scoring with 6 points.

- Allen is 2-0 in overtime games this season.

- Allen is 2-0 when scoring the first goal.

- Allen is 3-1-0 against the Mountain Division

- Allen is outscoring their opponents 6-4 in the third period.

- Allen rookie forward Tyler Sheehy scored his first professional goal on Friday night against Utah.

- The Americans are being outshot by their opponents 35 to 33 in the first period.

- Les Lancaster leads the Americans in scoring with six points (0 goals and 6 assists).

- Turner Ottenbreit was loaned to the Iowa Wild last Thursday.

Americans Practice Schedule:

Monday, October 21st- 10:30 am

Tuesday, October 22nd - 10:00 am

Wednesday, October 23rd - 10:00 am

Thursday, October 24 - 10:00 am

Friday, October 25th - 10:00 am

Saturday, October 26th - 9:45 am

Sunday, October 27th - TBD

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.