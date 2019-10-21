Steelheads Weekly - October 21, 2019

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (4-0-0) make their first trip of the season to the Midwest for a three-game weekend following a pair of wins on Home Opening Weekend.

LAST WEEK...

Friday, October 18 vs. Wichita Thunder: 2-1 W (OT)

Shots: Thunder 25, Steelheads 41

PP: Thunder 0-for-3, Steelheads 1-for-4

The Steelheads began their home schedule with a thrilling 2-1 overtime win from CenturyLink Arena. Forward Will Merchant (PP, 15:49 1st) netted the first home goal of the season on a one-time shot to take a 1-0 lead. After the Thunder forced overtime with a third period goal, the Steelheads capped the night on top thanks to defenseman Colton Saucerman (4:09 OT) in the 2-1 overtime victory. Tomas Sholl (3-0-0) halted 24 of 25 shots in the win.

Saturday, October 19 vs. Wichita Thunder: 5-2 W

Shots: Thunder 33, Steelheads 34

PP: Thunder 0-for-6, Steelheads 0-for-3

The Steelheads finished the weekend with a 5-2 win from CenturyLink Arena. After the Thunder began the scoring, forward Will Merchant (12:03 1st) scored the first home goal for the second-straight night to level the score, 1-1, before the Thunder added one more in the opening frame. Defensemen Brady Norrish (1:44 2nd) and Jeff King (5:06 2nd) quickly turned the scoreline around to jump ahead 3-2. Finally, Merchant (8:19 3rd) added his second of the night before defenseman Colton Saucerman (EN, 18:19 3rd) finished the night with the final insurance goal, securing the 5-2 victory. Colton Point (1-0-0) turned aside 31 of 33 shots in the win.

THIS WEEK...

Friday, October 25 @ Wichita Thunder - 6:05 p.m. MT

Saturday, October 26 @ Allen Americans - 6:05 p.m. MT

Sunday, October 27 @ Allen Americans - 3:05 p.m. MT

The Steelheads make their first Midwestern swing starting against the Wichita Thunder to conclude their three-game stretch and followed by a pair of meetings with the Allen Americans. The Steelheads have now won two-straight games against the Thunder after this weekend, winning both in overtime and regulation. With a win on Friday, the Steelheads can take the season series still with two games remaining of the five-game schedule ending in late March. The Steelheads are now even with the Thunder in their franchise series, owning a 7-4-3 record overall and 3-2-2 at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Additionally, this is the first of 11 meetings against the Americans this season after the Steelheads took last year's series with a 4-2-0 record while earning a 2-1-0 record both at home and at Allen Events Center. This will be the largest number of games head-to-head in two years, and this is the first of four different stops in Texas. The Steelheads own a 14-7-3 regular season record in the franchise series while going 8-3-2 on the road.

STEEL STATS...

Quick Bites:

- The Steelheads remained unbeaten after their first two weeks, keeping track as the best start since 2009-10 when the team won six-straight games to open the season.

- The pair of wins at home was also the first time since 2009-10 that the Steelheads started with a perfect weekend at home when playing more than one game.

- Defenseman Colton Saucerman extended his home point streak to six games (4-2-6) dating back to Nov. 30, 2018 thanks to his overtime goal on Friday and empty net goal on Saturday.

- Forward Will Merchant became the first Steelheads player with a multi-goal game this season thanks to a two-goal night on Saturday. He leads the team in goals (3) and has points in three of four games.

Team Leaders:

GOALS: 3 - Will Merchant

ASSISTS: 4 - Marc-Olivier Roy

POINTS: 4 - Will Merchant/Marc-Olivier Roy/Brett Supinski

PP GOALS: 1 - Zack Andrusiak/Will Merchant

SH GOALS: ---

GW GOALS: 1 - Jeff King/Anthony Nellis/Colton Saucerman/Brett Supinski

PIMS: 11 - Keegan Kanzig

PLUS/MINUS: +5 - Brett Supinski

SHOTS: 17 - Will Merchant

WINS: 3 - Tomas Sholl

GAA: 1.30 - Tomas Sholl

SAVE %: .959 - Tomas Sholl

Mountain Division Standings:

1. Steelheads 4-0-0-0, 8 pts

2. Rapid City 3-1-1-0, 7 pts

3. Allen 3-1-0-0, 6 pts

4. Utah 2-2-1-0, 5 pts

5. Wichita 1-2-2-0, 4 pts

6. Kansas City 1-2-0-0, 2 pts

7. Tulsa 1-5-0-0, 2 pts

BROADCAST INFORMATION...

All road games during the 2019-20 regular season are broadcast on 1350 KTIK-AM "The Ticket" and ECHL TV. Pre-game coverage begins 20 minutes before puck drop for every game.

Tune in to the Idaho Steelheads Hockey Show every Tuesday through Thursday on 1350 KTIK-AM "The Ticket", featuring Steelheads news, analysis and insight from around the ECHL. The show airs every Tuesday through Thursday during the 2019-20 season.

The Steelheads head to Wichita, Kan. on Friday, Oct. 25 at 6:05 p.m. to take on the Wichita Thunder and return to CenturyLink Arena on Friday, Nov. 1 at 7:10 p.m. against the Utah Grizzlies. Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 to plan your seats for this season, including single-game, flex plans and season tickets. Stay connected to the Steelheads on idahosteelheads.com or by following the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

