Komets Split Weekend Double-Header; IceMen Visit for Back-To-Back Games this Weekend; Player Moves Announced

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets gained a split of back-to-back home games with a 7-3 win over the visiting Wheeling Nailers Friday before stumbling 5-3 to Toledo Saturday.

Friday the Komets pleased a home crowd of 7,496 with a fast start of five goals in the first period and an eventual victory over the Nailers. It was the first time Fort Wayne scored five goals in a period since March 1st at Kalamazoo in a 7-5 victory last season. Five players scored their first goal of the new campaign including Brady Shaw, Shawn St-Amant, Anthony Petruzzelli, Chase Stewart and A.J. Jenks. Jenks added a power play marker in the second period and Alan Lyszczarczyk scored his second of the season. Goaltender Cole Kehler earned his second straight win stopping 23 of 26 shots.

Saturday the Walleye stopped Fort Wayne's brief win streak at two games in the first of 13 meetings this season. The Komets suffered their first setback of the season in front of the ECHL's largest crowd of the night of 8,270. For the second straight night Shaw netted the first goal of the game at 1:02 before the Walleye answered 66 seconds later. Shawn Szydlowski, skating his 500th career game (regular season) put the Komets back in the lead 2-1 at 5:12 before Toledo scored three unanswered tallies for a 4-2 lead. Matthew Boudens cut the lead in half with his third goal of the season to pull the Komets within one at 4-3 heading into the second intermission. The Walleye scored the only marker of the third period to eventually earn the win and remain unbeaten after two road games.

For the week-- The Komets out-shot their opponents 81-58, were 2/11 (18.2%) on the power play and 6/9 (66.7%) on the penalty kill. Brady Shaw and A.J. Jenks each led with three points (2g, 1a). Netminder Cole Kehler appeared in both games going 1-1-0, allowed eight goals for a 4.06 goals-against average and stopped 50 of 58 shots for a .862 save percentage.

Streaking Komets-- Three Komets are riding three-game point-scoring streaks including Brady Shaw (2g, 2a), Shawn St-Amant (1g, 2a) and Mason Bergh (1g, 3a).

Komet leaders-- Brady Shaw and Mason Bergh lead with four points each. Matthew Boudens leads with three goals. Bergh and Jason Binkley lead with three assists each. Shaw and Binkley lead with +5. Boudens leads with 17 penalty minutes.

Coming up-- This week the Komets will skate at Kalamazoo Wednesday at 7pm before returning home for their second straight weekend double-header on Sweetwater Ice.

Kalamazoo is off to a 1-1-0 start after two games and is coming off a 4-3 overtime win over Cincinnati Saturday. It's the second of 14 meetings this year after the Komets stopped the Wings 5-2 opening night in Fort Wayne and the first of seven trips to Kalamazoo.

The Jacksonville Icemen make their only visit of the season for back-to-back games in Fort Wayne Friday at 8:05pm and Saturday at 7:35pm. The Icemen are 0-1-1 after dropping a 6-1 affair at Greenville last Friday. The Komets will skate two games at Jacksonville this season on Jan. 30 and 31.

Komets on ice:

Komets announce player moves-- The Komets announced Monday that goaltender Cole Kehler has been re-assigned by the NHL's L.A. Kings to Ontario of the AHL. In addition, goaltender Matthew Villalta has been reassigned by the Kings to Fort Wayne through Ontario. Also, forward Stephen Baylis has been loaned to the Komets from Ontario.

Villalta, 20, was selected by the Kings in round three of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. Last season the Kingston, Ontario native finished a three-year juniors career with Sault Ste. Marie in OHL. Villalta snagged the Greyhounds' single-season franchise record save percentage among goaltenders with at least 30 games (.918) in 2016-17. Villalta registered the league's best goals-against average (2.58) during 2017-18 while posting a single-season franchise record for victories (40). Villalta made his pro debut last week (Oct. 12) in 20 minutes of relief with Ontario.

Baylis, 24, has completed a four-year collegiate career with Bowling Green, leading the Falcon seniors last season with career highs of eight goals, 14 assists and 22 points and leading Bowling Green to its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1990. The Ottawa, Ontario native started his college career in 2015-16 by leading Bowling Green's freshmen with nine goals, 13 assists and 22 points while being named the Falcon's Rookie of the Year. Prior to college, Baylis skated five seasons of juniors in the CCHL with Carleton Place and collected two championships. The forward also capped his juniors stint with the CCHL Most Valuable Player Award for 2014-15. Baylis is expected to make his pro debut with the Komets.

Little ghosts and goblins on ice Saturday-- It's the largest Halloween party in the Fort this Saturday when the Komets face the Icemen. All little ghosts and goblins in attendance are invited to wear their favorite costume for a Halloween parade on ice and prizes, too. Boo!

