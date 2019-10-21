Defenseman Ondrej Vala Returns to Steelheads from Texas

BOISE, Idaho - Defenseman Ondrej Vala has been assigned by the Dallas Stars to the Idaho Steelheads from the Texas Stars (AHL), Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced on Monday.

Vala, 21, re-joins the Steelheads after being called up to AHL Texas on Thursday during their two-game weekend against Grand Rapids. The Kolin, Czech Rep. native appeared in both games to open the 2019-20 regular season with the Steelheads in Utah, posting a plus-two rating with six penalty minutes. Vala played 55 games with the Steelheads last season and tallied 16 points (3-10-13) with a plus-16 rating, which was the fourth-best rating on the team, and also played in 11 postseason games. Prior to his professional career, he played four seasons between the Kamloops Blades and Everett Silvertips (WHL), posting 74 points (21 goals, 53 assists) through 191 games.

