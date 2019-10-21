K-Wings Weekly: October 21
October 21, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
Kalamazoo hosts Fort Wayne Wednesday and Tulsa Saturday at Wings Event Center after dramatic overtime win last weekend.
OVERALL RECORD: 1-1-0
LAST WEEK: 1-0-0
RESULTS
Saturday, Oct. 19 - Kalamazoo 4, Cincinnati 3, OT (Wings Event Center - Kalamazoo, MI) | Box Score
>> Two clutch goals from new Kalamazoo forward Dylan Sadowy gave the Wings a dramatic 4-3 overtime win Saturday in the team's 46th Home Opener against the Cincinnati Cyclones at Wings Event Center. Brennan Sanford gave the home team the lead 4:09 into the game, but the Cyclones had an answer. Yannick Veilleux then put the K-Wings in front a second time in the middle period, but again Cincinnati responded. A Cyclones 2-on-1 with 4:28 left in regulation provided a go-ahead goal entering the final minutes, but Sadowy scored the equalizer on a power play with 1:27 remaining and the K-Wings net empty. Sadowy capped off the comeback six seconds into overtime on another power play to seal Kalamazoo's thrilling 4-3 win.
THE WEEK AHEAD
Wednesday, Oct. 23 - Fort Wayne vs Kalamazoo, 7:00 p.m. - Wings Event Center (Kalamazoo, MI)
Saturday, Oct. 26 - Tulsa vs Kalamazoo, 7:00 p.m. - Wings Event Center (Kalamazoo, MI)
FAST FACTS
- Brennan Sanford scored his first pro goal Saturday on his first shift of the season.
- Adam Dauda and Yannick Veilleux have points in back-to-back games.
- Dylan Sadowy scored the tying and winning goals just 1:33 apart Saturday against Cincinnati.
TEAM TRENDS
- After starting 0-for-9 on the power play, Kalamazoo scored on its last two opportunities.
- The K-Wings have won 7 of their last 11 Home Openers at Wings Event Center.
- Kalamazoo continues an eight-game home stand Wednesday against Fort Wayne.
STATISTICAL LEADERS
POINTS: 2 - Four players
GOALS: 2 - Dylan Sadowy
ASSISTS: 1 - Eight players
PLUS/MINUS: +3 - Tyler Ganly
PIMS: 15 - Matt VanVoorhis
PP GOALS: 2 - Sadowy
SH GOALS: 0 - N/A
GW GOALS: 1 - Sadowy
SHOTS: 7 - Sadowy
WINS: 1 - Jake Hildebrand
GAA: 3.05 - Jake Hildebrand
SAVE %: .903 - Jake Hildebrand
SPECIAL TEAMS
POWER PLAY: Overall - 2/11 (18.2%)
Last Week - 2/5 (40.0%)
PENALTY KILL: Overall - 5/8 (62.5%)
Last Week - 3/4 (75.0%)
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 23 - 2-6-9 NIGHT
Kalamazoo's "2-6-9 Night" is back (actually it never left), but there's a new twist. Every Wednesday home game, enjoy $2 beers and sodas, $6 wing baskets, and get into the game with just a $9 ticket. Take advantage of these specials this Wednesday when the K-Wings host the Fort Wayne Komets at 7:00 p.m. at Wings Event Center.
SATURDAY, OCT. 26 - ORANGE ICE
Orange Ice returns just in time for Halloween as the Kalamazoo Wings host the Tulsa Oilers this Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at Wings Event Center. Wear your Halloween costumes a few days early, enter our contest and get some candy around the concourse. Also, wait until you see the K-Wings ghoulish Halloween jerseys, which will be auctioned off following the game.
