Tanner Jeannot Recalled to AHL's Milwaukee Admirals

October 21, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades forward Tanner Jeannot has been recalled to the Milwaukee Admirals by the NHL's Nashville Predators, Everblades head coach Brad Ralph announced on Monday.
Jeannot, a second-year pro, has made a quick impact in his first season with the Everblades and leads the team in goals (4), points (5) and shots on goal (15) through the first three games of the season.
A native of Oxbow, Saskatchewan, Jeannot played his rookie season with Milwaukee in 2018-19. He posted 11 points on seven goals and four assists in 37 games, missing a bulk of the second half of the season due to injury.
Prior to turning professional, Jeannot played four seasons with the Moose Jaw Warriors of the Western Hockey League from 2014-18. He finished his major junior career with an impressive 80-point season in 2017-18 while serving as an alternate captain for Moose Jaw. Jeannot totaled 170 points (77g-93a) in 267 career games with the Warriors.
Florida returns to action this Friday with the first game of a home-and-home series with the Orlando Solar Bears. Faceoff is slated for 7 p.m. ET at the Amway Center on Friday, before Florida hosts the Solar Bears at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
