'Blades Weekly: Rivalry with Orlando Starts up this Weekend

ESTERO, Fla. - Following a win in their home opener on Saturday, the Florida Everblades (3-0-0-0, 6 pts.) will have their first look at an opponent other than the Norfolk Admirals this weekend when they play a home-and-home series with the Orlando Solar Bears.

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

Oct. 19 | vs. Norfolk Admirals - W, 4-2

The Everblades bested the Admirals, 4-2, on Saturday at Hertz Arena, Florida's third straight game and win against Norfolk to start the season. Though Florida fell behind in the first period, the 'Blades again came back to win, this time thanks to a big spurt in the second period. Florida scored three times in a 6:48 span to take a lead that it wouldn't relinquish.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Oct. 25 | at Orlando Solar Bears | 7 p.m. - Amway Center

Oct. 26 | vs. Orlando Solar Bears | 7 p.m. - Hertz Arena

Florida transitions to a new opponent this weekend with two matchups against Orlando. The Solar Bears are the 'Blades most frequent foe this year, with 14 regular season games on the docket between the in-state rivals. The Everblades will host the Solar Bears eight times, while Florida plays in Orlando on six occasions. Florida has a 61-24-7 all-time record against Orlando and finished with a 6-3-2-1 mark in 12 meetings with the Solar Bears last season.

'BLADES BIOS

Tanner Jeannot registered his first career ECHL game-winning goal on Saturday and has tallied at least one goal in every game to start the season.

Second-year pro Zach Magwood registered a pair of assists on Saturday for his first career ECHL multi-point game. He had three multi-point games, including two multi-goal outings, in his rookie season in the AHL last year.

Defenseman Aaron Harstad started the scoring for Florida on Saturday in just his second game of the season. Harstad's goal was his first in the ECHL since the 2017-18 season after he played in Denmark all of last year.

Justin Auger netted an assist on Saturday to push his point streak to three games. Including the final three regular season games last year, Auger has a six-game streak.

QUICK HITS

Florida continued its success in home openers on Saturday night. With the victory, the 'Blades are now 18-3-1 in their first home game of the season in their 22 years in the ECHL.

The Everblades have scored almost half of their goals in the second period, tallying six times in the middle frame over their first three games. Florida's +3 goal differential in the second period is tied for second in the ECHL.

Florida fired 41 shots on Saturday against Norfolk and leads the ECHL in shots on goal per game, with an average of 37.7 shots per contest.

Conversely, the Everblades have suppressed opposing offensive attacks when it comes to scoring chances. Florida has yielded the fewest shots on goal per game at 23.3.

SOUTH DIVISION STANDINGS

Florida Everblades: 3-0-0-0, 6 PTS

South Carolina Stingrays: 3-0-0-0, 6 PTS

Greenville Swamp Rabbits: 2-2-0-0, 4 PTS

Atlanta Gladiators: 2-1-0-0, 4 PTS

Norfolk Admirals: 1-3-0-0, 2 PTS

Jacksonville Icemen: 0-1-1-0, 1 PTS

Orlando Solar Bears: 0-3-0-0, 0 PTS

'BLADES LEADERS

G: Tanner Jeannot (4)

A: Cam Maclise (4)

PTS: Jeannot (5)

+/-: Ben Masella/Patrick McCarron (+5)

SH: Jeannot (15)

GAA: Cam Johnson (2.00)

SV%: Johnson (.905)

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS

Sweets in the Suites (Oct. 26) - Celebrate Halloween with the Everblades! The first 500 fans in the door will receive an Everblades Zamboni bank courtesy of Waste Pro. Guarantee yourself a giveaway by purchasing a ticket package through floridaeverblades.com/zamboni. When the first period concludes, kids 12 & under will have the chance to score some sweets during Trick or Treat in the suites of Hertz Arena, while the second intermission will feature a costume contest.

Swampee's Birthday (Nov. 8) - Help celebrate the cake day of the meanest, greenest alligator around with Swampee's Birthday presented by Arthrex! The first 500 fans will receive an Everblades jersey courtesy of Arthrex. The night gets underway with a free pregame tailgate from 5-7 p.m., featuring live music, grilled-to-order food, bounce houses and more.

Military Night (Nov. 9) - Pay tribute to our nation's armed forces on Military Night presented by National Coalition for Patriots! The 'Blades will wear special military-themed jerseys that will be auctioned off postgame to benefit National Coalition for Patriots.

EVERBLADES 2018-19 BROADCAST INFORMATION

Catch all the exciting action of Everblades hockey on WJBX News, Talk & More on 101.5 FM, 104.3 FM, 770 AM on the radio waves, or listen for FREE online.

Fans can also watch the games on a subscription basis on ECHL.TV.

