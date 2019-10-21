ECHL Transactions - October 21

October 21, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, October 21, 2019:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Fort Wayne:

Gage Torrel, F

Idaho:

Austin Lotz, G

Norfolk:

Gregg Burmaster, F

Matt Ustaski, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Ben Owen, D activated from reserve

Delete Mike Hedden, F placed on reserve

Brampton:

Delete Miles Gendron, D recalled by Belleville

Florida:

Delete Tanner Jeannot, F recalled to Milwaukee by Nashville

Fort Wayne:

Add Stephen Baylis, F assigned by Ontario

Add Matthew Villalta, G assigned from Ontario by Los Angeles

Greenville:

Delete Jake Massie, D recalled to Springfield by Florida (NHL)

Idaho:

Add Ondrej Vala,D assigned from Texas by Dallas

Delete Ondrej Vala, D placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Ian Mackey, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Bryan Lemos, F activated from reserve

Delete C.J. Eick, F placed on reserve

Delete Neal Goff, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/19)

Newfoundland:

Add Zach O'Brien, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Alex Gudbranson, D assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Delete Alex Gudbranson, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/21)

Norfolk:

Add Shawn McBride, F assigned by Hartford [10/20]

Delete Shawn McBride, F returned to Injured Reserve (still serving from 10/9) [10/20]

Orlando:

Add Dylan Fitze, F activated from reserve

Delete Marcus Vela, F placed on reserve

