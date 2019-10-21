ECHL Transactions - October 21
October 21, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, October 21, 2019:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Fort Wayne:
Gage Torrel, F
Idaho:
Austin Lotz, G
Norfolk:
Gregg Burmaster, F
Matt Ustaski, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Ben Owen, D activated from reserve
Delete Mike Hedden, F placed on reserve
Brampton:
Delete Miles Gendron, D recalled by Belleville
Florida:
Delete Tanner Jeannot, F recalled to Milwaukee by Nashville
Fort Wayne:
Add Stephen Baylis, F assigned by Ontario
Add Matthew Villalta, G assigned from Ontario by Los Angeles
Greenville:
Delete Jake Massie, D recalled to Springfield by Florida (NHL)
Idaho:
Add Ondrej Vala,D assigned from Texas by Dallas
Delete Ondrej Vala, D placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Ian Mackey, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Bryan Lemos, F activated from reserve
Delete C.J. Eick, F placed on reserve
Delete Neal Goff, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/19)
Newfoundland:
Add Zach O'Brien, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Add Alex Gudbranson, D assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Delete Alex Gudbranson, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/21)
Norfolk:
Add Shawn McBride, F assigned by Hartford [10/20]
Delete Shawn McBride, F returned to Injured Reserve (still serving from 10/9) [10/20]
Orlando:
Add Dylan Fitze, F activated from reserve
Delete Marcus Vela, F placed on reserve
