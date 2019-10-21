Worcester Railers Split Last Weekend Games

Results

Friday, October 18 - Worcester 3, Maine 2, SOW, (DCU Center, Worcester, MA)

Despite falling behind 2-0 in the first 12:44 of the first period thanks to Mariner Dillan Foxthe Railers were able to come from behind and prevail 3-2 in a shootout. Tanner Ponddecreased the Railers deficit to one just nine seconds after Fox had scored his second of the game. Worcester would tie the game with just 2:09 remaining in regulation as Kyle Thomas scored for his second goal of the season. Nic Pierog was the only shooter to score in the shootout while Jakub Skarek earned his second win of the season stopping 24 of 26 shots he faced.

Saturday, October 19- Worcester 2, Adirondack 3, LOSS, (Cool Insuring Arena, Glens Falls, NY)

Worcester came out of the gates hot in the first period outshooting Adirondack 16-8 in the opening frame and took a 1-0 lead into the locker-room after 20 minutes of play thanks to a power-play goal from Tanner Pond at 5:45. In the second period Cody Payne would register his first professional goal at 11:03 increasing the Railers lead to 2-0. Unfortunately, the Thunder were able to score three straight goals and hand Worcester their first loss of the season.

Notable Nuggets

The Railers penalty kill is a perfect 13/13 and ranks tied for first in the ECHL. Worcester and South Carolina are the only teams to not have allowed power play scores this season.

Tanner Pond has registered points in all three of the Railers games this season (2-1-3) and has goals in back to back games.

Rookie goaltender Jakub Skarek is (2-0) this season with a 1.42 GAA and .941 SV %.

On Saturday night Matt Schmalz played in his 100th ECHL game (32-31-63).

On Friday night Railers GM/HC Jamie Russell recorded his 140th career win as and ECHL head coach.

Statistical Leaders

Points- 3, Tanner Pond (2-1-3) and Kyle Thomas (2-1-3)

Goals- 2, Tanner Pond and Kyle Thomas

Assists- 2, Nic Pierog

Plus/Minus- +5, Kyle Thomas

PIMS- 8, Connor Doherty

Shots- 12, Nic Pierog

Wins- 2, Jakub Skarek

GAA- 1.42, Jakub Skarek

SV%- .941, Jakub Skarek

Special Teams

Power Play- 2/11 (18.2%) 12th

Penalty Kill- 13/13 (100%) T1st

Back on the Bus

The Railers are back on the road this weekend for their first three in three of the season. Friday, October 25 at 7pm in Adirondack and then Saturday, October 26 7pm in Brampton and Sunday, October 27 2pm in Brampton.

