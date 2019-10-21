Royals Weekly Report, Vol. 19, No. 2

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals opened their home schedule in front of a large opening night crowd at Santander Arena and split their first two home games with the Maine Mariners. Reading is at Wheeling for its only contest of the week Sat., Oct. 26 at 7:05 p.m. The Royals play two straight on the road and return home Oct. 31 vs. Newfoundland at 7:00 p.m.

The trip west is the first of nine games in 2019-20 against the Nailers, whom the Royals own a 100-63-17 all-time record against (180 games). Reading took the last matchup between the club in come-from-behind fashion, 3-2, on Mar. 30 at Santander Arena.

Last Time Out

Reading defeated Maine Sunday, 5-4, staving off a pair of comebacks; the Mariners tied the game twice after falling behind 3-0 and 5-4. Matthew Gaudreau registered a career-best three assists and Frank DiChiara scored the game-winning goal with 13 minutes remaining in the third. The win moved the Royals back to .500 at 2-2-1-0 (5 pts.), good for a second-place tie in the North Division.

Weekly Schedule

Oct. 26 at Wheeling: 7:05 p.m.

Halloween Game Oct. 31 vs. Newfoundland at 7:00 p.m.

D.C. Comics Night Nov. 2 vs. Norfolk at 7:00 p.m.

$1 Cotton Candy Tub Nov. 3 vs. Adirondack at 4:00 p.m.

Team Record

2-2-1-0, 5 pts., T-2nd North

Division Standings

Newfoundland - 6 points

Reading - 5 points

Adirondack - 5 points

Worcester - 4 points

Brampton - 4 points

Maine - 3 points

Weekly Results

Oct. 15 at NFD: L, 7-3

Oct. 19 vs. MNE: L, 5-3

Oct. 20 vs. MNE: W, 5-4

Quick Notes

Kirill Ustimenko blocked 18 shots (4 GA) Sunday for his first career win; he is 1-0-1-0 in three games with Reading (9 GA).

Forward Matthew Gaudreau tied a career high with three points Sunday, one of six Royals with multi-point efforts in the victory against Maine. He and Ralph Cuddemi are tied for the team lead with seven points.

Trevor Yates scored the Royals' first goal on Sunday and assisted Ralph Cuddemi's third-period strike for his first career multi-point game with Reading. Yates has points in three of five games (2g, 2a).

Ralph Cuddemi is tied with Frank DiChiara for the Royals team lead in goals (4) and Cuddemi scored twice Sunday, his second multi-goal performance of the season. Sunday was Cuddemi's 19th multi-goal outing of his career.

Regular season team leaders

Goals: Ralph Cuddemi/Frank DiChiara(4)

Assists: Garrett Mitchell/Matthew Gaudreau (5)

Points: Ralph Cuddemi/Matthew Gaudreau (5)

PIM: Garret Cockerill (10)

+/-: Matthew Gaudreau (+5)

Practice schedule

Monday - OFF DAY

Tuesday - Practice, 11:00-12:00

Wednesday - Practice, 11:00-12:00

Thursday - Practice, 11:00-12:00

Friday - Bus to Wheeling

Saturday - Game at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday - OFF DAY

Monday - Practice, 11:00-12:00

