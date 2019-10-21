Grizzlies Weekly: Road Trip Continues in Rapid City

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies continue the 5 game road trip this Friday and Saturday in the Black Hills against the Rapid City Rush. 7:00 pm face-off each night.

The Grizzlies scored 21 goals in 3 games last week, led by Josh Dickinson's 7 goal week and Travis Barron, who had 4 goals and 4 assists last week. The Grizz outscored opponents 21 to 10, with the highlight being a 10-4 win over Allen on November 18th. The last time the Grizz had scored in double digits was on November 15thth, 1995 vs Chicago in the IHL days.

Josh Dickinson, what can you say. He's the sure bet to win league player of the week honors after scoring 2 hat tricks last week and in the 3 games had 7 goals and 1 assist. He leads the league with 7 goals. He is also 2nd in the league with 22 shots on goal. He likes to get the scoring going early as every Dickinson goal was scored in the first 24 minutes and 10 seconds of the game.

Josh is happy to have a teammate like Tim McGauley. In 4 of Dickinson's 7 goals, Tim McGauley got an assist. McGauley scored his first goal of the season in last Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to Allen.

Next homestand for the Grizzlies is on Saturday, November 2nd at 7 pm and Sunday, November 3rd at 1 pm against the Idaho Steelheads. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com, the Maverik Center box office or by calling (801) 988-8000.

Upcoming Promotions

November 2nd - Share the Warmth Presented by Ford. It's a winter clothing drive. Fans are encouraged to bring gloves, mitts, toques, scarves, jackets, etc. Those will be donated to those that need them the most this winter. It's also a Lucky's Family night. 4 tickets, 4 drinks, 4 hot dogs and a $10 off voucher to Lucky's Low Prices.

November 3rd - Post game skate.

2019-2020 Regular Season Totals

Overall record: 2-2-1-0

Home record: 1-2. Grizzlies have outscored opponents 10-7 at home.

Road record: 1-0-1. Grizz won 10-4 on Oct. 18 at Allen. And lost in OT 5-4 on October 19th. Grizz have outscored opponents 14-9 in the road.

This Week's Games: (Utah defeats Wichita 7-1 on October 16th and is at Allen on October 18th and 19th.

Last 10 games: Utah is 2-2.

Goals per game: 4.80 (3rd in the league).

Goals against per game: 3.20 (8h).

Shots per game: 35.00 (5th).

Shots against per game: 26.60 (4th).

Power play: 25.0 % (7 for 28) (9th).

Penalty Kill: 90.5 % (19 for 21) (4th).

Scoring By Period

First Period: Utah 9 Opponents 6.

Second Period: Utah 10 Opponents 8.

Third Period: Utah 5 Opponents 1.

Previous Week's Record: Utah went 2-0-1 in the week.

Utah won 7-1 vs Wichita on October 16th. Utah scored double digit goals in a 10-4 win on October 18th at Allen. The Grizz lost in overtime 5-4 on October 19th at Allen.

Utah picked up 5 of a possible 6 standings points for the week.

This Week's Games: Utah is at Rapid City on October 25th and 26th.

Grizzlies Among League Leaders: Josh Dickinson had 2 consecutive hat tricks, as he scored 3 goals on October 16th vs Wichita and October 18th at Allen. Dickinson concluded the week with 7 goals and 1 assist. The 7 goals is the league leader for the season. Dickinson was the first Grizzlies skater to have 2 straight hat tricks since Colin Vock did it on February 1st and 2nd, 2013.

Travis Barron has scored a goal in each of his first 5 games. Barron is 2nd in the league with 6 goals on the year. Barron has 3 power play goals. Last week Barron had 4 goals and 4 assists for 8 points in 3 games.

Cole Cassels is second in the league with 7 assists. Cassels has an assist in all 5 games. Cassels leads the league with 4 power play assists.

Brandon Saigeon leads all ECHL rookies with 3 power play assists.

Forward Griffen Molino and Defensemen Connor Yau and Eric Williams are all tied for the league lead in plus/minus (+6).

Smith in the Winning Spirit

Goaltender Jeff Smith won 2 games last week. They were the first 2 starts of his professional career.

Team Notes: The Grizzlies outscored opponents 21 to 10 in 3 games last week. The 10 goals on October 18th is the most for Utah in the ECHL era. The Grizz have outscored opponents 5-1 in the third period of games. Utah is outshooting opponents 56 to 23 in the third period's this season. Grizzlies are 3rd in the league in goals per game (4.80).

Team Leaders

Goals: Josh Dickinson (7)

Assists: Cole Cassels (7)

Points: Travis Barron (10)

+/-: Griffen Molino, Eric Williams, Connor Yau (+6)

PIM: Patrick McGrath (17)

Power Play Points: Travis Barron, Cole Cassels (5)

Shots on Goal: Josh Dickinson (22)

Wins: Jeff Smith (2)

Save %: Hunter Miska (.923)

