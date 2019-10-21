Oilers Hope To Turn Page After Winless Week

October 21, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release





Tulsa hosts Kansas City on Tuesday before their first overnight road trip of the season, traveling to Wheeling and Kalamazoo Friday and Saturday.

OVERALL RECORD: 1-5-0 (2 points, 7th in Mountain Division)

LAST WEEK: 0-3-0

RESULTS

Friday, Oct. 18 - Tulsa 1, Kansas City 5 (Silverstein Eye Centers Arena - Independence, MO) | Box Score

>> Tulsa dropped their first road game of the 2019-20 season on Friday. Veterans Rocco Carzo and Darian Dziurzynski put the Mavericks up by two goals before the end of the first period. Neither team found the back of the net in the second period, but Kansas City went up by four - courtesy of Carzo and Ryan Van Stralen - before Tulsa's Brent Gates, Jr. scored the lone Oilers' goal, his first with the team. Tad Kozun closed out the scoring by popping home a rebound past goaltender Evan Fitzpatrick at the 16:32 mark. Kansas City dominated the rubber match from the start, outshooting Tulsa 37-25.

Saturday, Oct. 19 - Rapid City 5, Tulsa 0 (BOK Center - Tulsa, OK) | Box Score

>> The Oilers held Rapid City at bay until the 6:21 mark of the second period, but the Rush exploded after that. Dane Birks opened the scoring at that time, and then forward Brennan Saulnier roofed a rebound past Olle Eriksson Ek just 41 seconds later. Mike McKee and Deven Sideroff both picked up major penalties roughly midway through the third period, and Rapid City took full advantage. Giovanni Fiore tallied the first goal of the advantage 12:58 into the third period, Peter Quenneville followed up with his second goal of the season less than a minute later. Alex Rauter netted the last goal of the night, sniping past Eriksson Ek at the 14:16 mark. Rapid City defenseman Eric Israel had three points in his pro debut, and Tyler Parks picked up his first career shutout in the contest.

Sunday, Oct. 20 - Rapid City 4, Tulsa 1 (BOK Center - Tulsa, OK) | Box Score

>> Despite playing their best game of the weekend, Tulsa fell to Rapid City in the final game of the three-in-three. Fiore opened the scoring 2:42 into the second period, his fourth of the season. Peter Quenneville scored his third power play goal of the season series at the 8:36 mark. Defenseman Miles Liberati ended the Oilers power play drought, scoring the team's first goal with the man advantage of the campaign. Liberati's goal gives him points in all three of his appearances in an Oilers' sweater. Alex Rauter blasted a goal past Devin Williams directly off of a faceoff win from Fiore 3:22 into the final frame. Chris Izmirlian added salt to the wound with an empty netter with 2:04 left in the game. Tulsa outshot Rapid City 38-35 in the game.

THE WEEK AHEAD

Tuesday, Oct. 22 - Kansas City AT Tulsa, 7:05 p.m. - BOK Center (Tulsa, OK)

Friday, Oct. 25 - Tulsa AT Wheeling, 6:05 p.m. WesBanco Arena (Wheeling, WV)

Saturday, Oct. 26 - Tulsa AT Kalamazoo, 6:00 p.m. - Wings Event Center (Tulsa, OK)

FAST FACTS

- Miles Liberati's power play goal means that all 26 ECHL teams have scored at least one power play game this season.

- Deven Sideroff still holds the longest streak for consecutive home games with a goal with three.

- Mike McKee's 28 PIM leads the entire ECHL

TEAM TRENDS

- Tulsa is 0-4 when allowing the first goal of the contest.

- The Oilers are 0-4 when allowing at least 30 shots, even if they outshoot their opponent in the game.

STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 5 - Deven Sideroff, Ryan Tesink

GOALS: 4 - Deven Sideroff

ASSISTS: 4 - Ryan Tesink

PLUS/MINUS: +2 - Steven Kaunisto, Mike McKee

PIMS: 28 - Mike McKee

PP GOALS: 1 - Miles Liberati

SH GOALS: 0-

GW GOALS: 1 - Jake Clifford

SHOTS: 22 -Deven Sideroff

WINS: 1 - Devin Williams

GAA: 2.50 - Devin Williams

SAVE %: .915 - Devin Williams

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Overall - 1/25 (4.0%) - 26th in the ECHL

Last Week - 1/12 (8.33%)

PENALTY KILL: Overall - 24/33 (72.7%) - 21st in the ECHL

Last Week - 14/18 (77.7%)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.