Allen Americans First Radio Show of the Season is this Wednesday

October 21, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release





Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans will host their first radio show of the season this Wednesday night from 6 to 7 pm at team sponsor Fred's Downtown Philly in Allen, at the corner of Greenville Avenue and Bethany.

Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson, along with players Alex Guptill and Mike Hedden, will join Americans broadcaster Tommy Daniels for the hour-long show. Come out early to get the best seat in the house.

While the show is going on, Allen Americans Front Office Staff members Robert Fatta and Corey Essman will take the Fred's Challenge to see if they can conquer the Liberty Bell. Many have tried, most have failed. http://www.downtownphilly.net/wall-of-shame.html.

The Americans will host a monthly show out on location with Head Coach Steve Martinson, along with Allen Americans Players. Click here for the 2019-2020 Allen Americans Radio Show Schedule.

The Allen Americans continue their homestand this Saturday and Sunday against Idaho. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.

