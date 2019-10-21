Hartford Wolfpack Loan Forward Shawn McBride to Norfolk
October 21, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
Norfolk, VA - The Hartford Wolfpack of the American Hockey League (AHL) announced today they have loaned forward Shawn McBride to the Norfolk Admirals of the ECHL. In a corresponding move, the Admirals have released forwards Gregg Burmaster and Matt Ustaski.
McBride, 6'2, 201lbs, joins the Admirals after completing his four-year NCAA career at American International College. In his senior season, he was named team captain and scored 23 points in 41 games, which was a career high for him. His team also won the Atlantic Hockey Conference's regular season title.
"Shawn comes very highly recommended from very reputable people," said Admirals assistant coach Ryan McGinnis. "We're excited to add his style of play to our lineup, in which will be an easy transition for both him and us."
The 24-year old native of Victoria, British Columbia joined Hartford in the AHL after his tenure at American International College. McBride played in five total games with the Wolfpack near the end of their season.
"We're very excited to have Shawn McBride here in Norfolk," said Admirals head coach Rod Taylor. "He brings lots of depth, grit and some new life to our team that we could use right now."
"I'm excited to get in some games and hopefully help this team win," said McBride. "I've been told great things about Norfolk and the organization. I'm excited to get started."
The Admirals are back in action at Norfolk Scope on Wednesday when they take on the South Carolina Stingrays. It's $2 beer night along with College Rivalry Night. Tickets can be purchased at the Norfolk Scope Box Office or visit www.norfolkadmirals.com/tickets.
