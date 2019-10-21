Mavs Monday: in the Win Column

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks got their first win of the season over the weekend, defeating the Tulsa Oilers on Friday by a final score of 5-1. Mavs Captain Rocco Carzo turned in a two-goal performance, while goaltender Nick Schneider was steady in net, stopping 24 of 25 shots. Five different Mavericks players had multipoint performances. Stockton Heat assignment Mason Morelli, and forwards Jack Walker and Loren Ulett had two assists each, forward Ryan Van Stralen had a goal and an assist. The Mavericks now turn their attention to a loaded week, starting this Tuesday when they travel to Oklah to face the Tulsa Oilers.

Last Week's Action

Fri. 10/18: 5-1 W vs. Tulsa

This Week's Schedule

Tue. 10/22: at Tulsa Oilers

Fri. 10/25: vs. Toledo Walleye

Sat. 10/26: vs. Toledo Walleye

Mountain Division Standings

1. Idaho (4-0-0-0, 8 points)

2. Rapid City (3-1-1-0, 7 points)

3. Allen (3-1-0-0, 6 points)

4. Utah (2-2-1-0, 5 points)

5. Wichita (1-2-2-0, 4 points)

6. Kansas City (1-2-0-0, 2 points)

7. Tulsa (1-5-0-0, 2 points)

Padding the Stats

The Mavericks had five players register multipoint performances against Tulsa on Friday. Captain Rocco Carzo led the way with two goals. Stockton Heat assignment Mason Morelli, and forwards Jack Walker and Loren Ulett had two assists each, forward Ryan Van Stralen had a goal and an assist.

Return to Form

Mavericks goaltender Nick Schneider returned on assignment from Stockton, turning in a stellar performance in goal in Friday's win vs. Tulsa. Schneider picked up the win and stopped 24 of 25 shots by the Oilers.

Rubber Match

The Mavericks will have faced the Tulsa Oilers three times in their first four games after Tuesday's contest. The teams split the first two games against each other, with the Oilers winning on opening night on October 11 and the Mavs taking home a win last Friday.

AHL Assignments

The Mavericks currently have five players assigned from Stockton on the roster. Forwards Mitch Hults and Mason Morelli, defensemen Terrance Amorosa and Zach Osburn and goaltender Nick Schneider.

The Zs

Brothers Darian and David Dziurzynski have made their presence known early on this season, as David leads the Mavericks with four points on two goals and two assists. Darian has scored a goal in each of the last two games, including the eventual game-winner against Tulsa last Friday.

Flipping the Script

The Mavericks will flip the script on the league-wide DC Comics night as they will be playing the villain for one night only on Joker vs. Batman Night on November 2 against the Wichita Thunder. The Mavericks will be wearing specialty Joker-themed jerseys, the only team to wear villain-themed jerseys in the league this year.

The Mavericks now face division rival Tulsa Oilers at BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma before returning home to Silverstein Eye Centers Arena on Friday and Saturday night for a two-game set against the Toledo Walleye. The Mavericks will hold their annual Fifth Line Club Adopt-a-Mav player auction after Saturday's contest.

