Atlanta inks AHL goalie Ouellette

Duluth, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators have signed goaltender Martin Ouellette (MART-in OH-let), who spent time last year both here in the ECHL and in the AHL. Along with current goalie Sean Bonar, who was named Eastern Conference "Game Saving Goalie" last year, will team up to mind the net this season.

"Martin is a good person and a big goalie that is quick, he anticipates the game well and gives the guys in front of him confidence. He has shown he can win big games and we are excited to have him. A great addition to our team," said Head Coach Jeff Pyle.

Martin played his college hockey for the University of Maine from 2010-2014, before going pro. In his first season as a professional in 2014-15, he went straight to the ECHL playing for Reading, where he posted a record of 17-10-2 with a 2.91 GAA. Ouellette would spend three seasons with the Royals, as well as time in the AHL in each of those years with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

For the 2017-18 season, he came back to the ECHL, but this time with the Florida Everblades and would have an amazing year. For the season he went 33-5-3, with an impressive 2.02 GAA.

Last season, he would stay in the ECHL and remain in Florida, as he joined the Orlando Solar Bears and spent some time back in the AHL with the Syracuse Crunch.

