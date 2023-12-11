Walleye Sign Defenseman Michael Prapavessis

(Toledo, OH) - The Toledo Walleye announced today that they have signed defenseman Michael Prapavessis (prapp-uh-vay-sis) to a contract.

The Mississauga, Ontario native joins Toledo after spending all of last year in Europe skating mostly for EHC Freiburg in Germany, where he posted 20 points (4G, 16A) in 30 games. In 2021-2022, he skated in 39 games with the Idaho Steelheads of the ECHL with 33 points (5G, 28A) and was a plus-19. The 27-year-old has also skated for Cincinnati, Wheeling, Utah, Orlando and Jacksonville in his ECHL career while totaling 106 games with six goals and 44 assists. He has been a plus-24 in the ECHL.

Prapavessis has appeared in 55 games at the AHL level between Cleveland and Ontario with two goals and six assists in those contests. Prior to turning professional, the former fourth round pick of Dallas (2014) spent four years at R.P.I. (Rensselaer Polytech Institute) that saw him appear in 154 games with 62 points (7G, 55A). The 6'1", 183-pounder was captain at R.P.I. in his senior season of 2017-2018.

