Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 8

December 11, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), collected four out of a possible six points this past week in Kansas City in a series featuring the top two teams in the Mountain Division. Idaho enters this week leading the ECHL with 35 points and a winning percentage of 0.795.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Dec. 13 vs. Rapid City | 7:10 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 15 vs. Rapid City | 7:10 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 16 vs. Rapid City | 7:10 p.m.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Dec. 6 at Kansas City Mavericks | 7-5 Loss

Idaho trailed 2-0 just 2:52 into the game but a first period goal from Francesco Arcuri and a second period score by Patrick Kudla had the Steelheads down 3-2 through 40 minutes of play. Idaho took a 5-4 lead just 8:28 into the third period receiving three goals 4:15 apart from one another; Dawson Barteaux, A.J. White (PPG), and Keaton Mastrodonato. The Mavericks scored three unanswered however after Idaho's late push to prevail 7-5. White (1-3-4), Barteaux (1-2-3), and Matt Register (0-3-3) all had multi-point games.

Friday, Dec. 8 at Kansas City Mavericks | 5-4 OTW

Ty Pelton-Byce scored 14 seconds into overtime on an assist from Wade Murphy as both skaters finished the game with two goals and two assists each. For the second straight game the Steelheads fell behind 2-0 in the first period. In the opening minute of the second period they tied the game at 2-2 on power-play goals from Pelton-Byce and Murphy. The Mavericks gained a 3-2 lead 5:52 into the third period but 1:36 later Keaton Mastrodonato tied the score with the Steelheads third power-play goal of the night. Kansas City then took a 4-3 lead with 3:37 left in regulation but Murphy notched his second goal of the game with 2:08 left to play to force overtime. Jared Moe picked up the victory making 33 saves on 37 shots.

Saturday, Dec. 9 at Kansas City | 1-0 Win

Bryan Thomson made 26 saves for his first professional shutout while A.J. White scored his seventh power-play goal of the season at 4:41 of the second period from Zane Franklin and Seamus Donohue.

MOUNTAIN DIVISION STANDINGS

1. Idaho Steelheads (17-4-0-1, 35pts, 0.795)

2. Kansas City Mavericks (16-6-1-0, 33pts, 0.717)

3. Tulsa Oilers (12-7-3-0, 27pts, 0.614)

4. Wichita Thunder (9-12-4-0, 22pts, 0.440)

5. Rapid City Rush (9-11-1-0, 19pts, 0.452)

6. Utah Grizzlies (8-11-0-0, 16pts, 0.421)

7. Allen Americans (7-13-1-0, 15pts, 0.357)

UPCOMING INDIVIDUAL MILESTONES

#6 Wade Murphy is four games shy of 200 ECHL career games.

#18 A.J. White is two goals shy of 100 in his Idaho career and eight games shy of 500 professional games.

#27 Jack Becker is nine games shy of 100 career professional games.

#43 Matt Register is five assists shy of tying Dave Craievich for fourth all-time amongst ECHL defensemen and seven shy of tying Tom Nemeth for third all-time. He is three games shy of tying Marty Clapton for 22nd all-time amongst all ECHL skaters in games played.

#51 Dawson Barteaux is six games shy of 150 career professional games.

#61 Zane Franklin is nine points shy of 100 career professional points.

#92 Mark Rassell is seven games shy of 100 career professional games.

Everett Sheen is three wins shy of 150 career wins as Head Coach.

RECENT INDIVIDUAL MILESTONES

Patrick Kudla tallied two assists in his 250th professional game on Friday night.

Ty Pelton-Byce recorded his second career four-point game (2G, 2A) of his career on Friday night. It was his seventh game winning goal in 80 ECHL games, his second overtime winner.

Wade Murphy registered his second career four-point game on Friday night.

A.J. White tallied his second four-point game of his professional career on Wednesday night scoring a goal and adding three assists.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

December 7: Jake Murray recalled from loan assignment by Texas Stars (AHL)

December 4: Cody Haiskanen loaned to Ontario Reign (AHL), signed to PTO.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

#1 Jared Moe

Made 33 saves on 37 shots in last Friday night's victory to improve to (3-1-0) on the season.

#3 Nick Canade

Has no points in his last five games after recording an assist in each of the previous three games.

Last Week: (2GP, 0-0-0, -1, 3 shots) ... Healthy scratch on Wednesday.

#6 Wade Murphy

Second in the ECHL in points (32) ... Tied for second in goals (14) ... Tied for fifth in assists (18) ... Third in plus/minus (+18) ... Sixth in shots (83) ... Recorded his second four-paint game (2G, 2A) of career Friday with his other coming on Jan. 20,2023 at Rapid City ... Has a point in nine of his last 12 games (8-10-20) ... Has a goal in three of his last five games (4G) and in six of his last 11 games (8G) ... Leads the team with 10 multi-point games ... Has a point in 17 of 22 games and a goal in 11 of 22 games.

Last Week: (3GP, 2-2-4, 10 shots)

#8 Keaton Mastrodonato

Leads all ECHL rookies in goals (14) and third in points (24) ... His (14) goals are tied second amongst all skaters while his (24) points are tied for eighth ... Tied for first amongst ECHL rookies in power-play points (5-6-11) ... His (5) power-play goals are tied for second amongst rookies and tied for fourth amongst all skaters while his (6) power-play assists are tied for fourth amongst rookies and tied for sixth amongst all skaters ... Has a goal in four of his last five games (5G) ... Has a point in 11 of his last 15 games (13-5-18) and a goal in 10 of his last 15 ... Has a point in 14 of 22 games and a goal in 12 of 22 games.

Last Week: (3GP, 2-0-2, +1, 12 shots)

#13 Francesco Arcuri

Has a goal/point in two of his last four games (2-1-3) and in five of his last 111 games ... Has a point in six of his last 12 games (5-2-7).

Last Week: (3GP, 1-0-1, -1, 7 shots)

#17 Ty Pelton-Byce

Second in the ECHL in plus/minus (+19) ... Tied for seventh in the league in assists (16) ... Has a point in three of his last five games (2-5-7) and eight of his last 11 games (5-7-12) ... He registered his second four-point game of his career (2G, 2A) last Friday for his first multi-goal game of the season, seventh multi-point game of the year ... His other four-point (2G, 2A) outing came on Mar. 29 vs. Kansas City Mar. 29.

Last Week: (3GP, 2-2-4, -1, 8 shots)

#18 A.J. White

Tied for sixth in points in the ECHL (26) and tied for fourth in goals (12) ... Second in power-play goals (7) while his (12) power-play points are tied for fourth ... Has a point in seven of his last nine games (6-7-13) and 11 of his last 14 games (9-12-21) ... Has a point in 17 of 22 games ... His four-point night (1G, 3A) last Wednesday night was his third four-point game of his professional career.

Last Week: (3GP, 2-3-5, 7 shots)

#26 Jade Miller

Has missed the last five games with an injury.

#27 Jack Becker

Pointless in last four games ... Has points in four of his last eight games (3-3-6) and points in eight of last 13 games (5-6-11).

Last Week: (3GP, 0-0-0, -1, 5 shots)

#29 Willie Knieirm

Played in his first game on Wednesday after missing the pervious 15 dating back to Oct. 28.

Last Week: (3GP, 0-0-0, -3)

#30 Bryan Thomson

Picked up his first pro shutout on Saturday making 26 saves after allowing six goals in 23 shots in the loss on Wednesday ... His seven wins are tied for second amongst ECHL rookie goalies and third amongst all league goalies.

#34 Colton Kehler

Pointless last four games.

Last Week: (3GP, 0-0-0, +1, 2 shots)

#43 Matt Register

Tied for seventh amongst ECHL defenders in points (15) and tied for sixth in assists (13) ... Eighth amongst ECHL defenders in shots (48) ... Has points in four of his last six games (1-6-7) and eight of his last 13 games (2-10-12).

Last Week: (3GP, 0-3-3, 4 shots)

#44 Ben Zloty

Has an assist in two of his last four games.

Last Week: (3GP, 0-1-1, -3, 2 shots)

#47 Patrick Kudla

Tied for fourth in the league in plus/minus (+13), tied second amongst ECHL defenders ... Tied for fifth amongst league defenders in points (18) and tied for fourth in assists (14) ... Has points in four of his last five games (1-7-8) has an assist in six of his last nine games (11A) ... Has a point in eight of his last 13 games (3-10-13).

Last Week: (3GP, 1-2-3, -3, 3 shots)

#51 Dawson Barteaux

Leads the ECHL in plus/minus (+20) ... Has points in seven of last 14 games (3-9-12) ... including a three-point night last Wednesday (1-2-3).

#61 Zane Franklin

Has a point in 11 of his last 13 games (4-9-13) ... Has a point in 17 of last 20 games (7-14-21) ... Tied for third in the ECHL in power-play assists (9).

Last Week: (3GP, 0-2-2, -1, 3 shots)

#72 Janis Svanenbergs

Missed last three games with an injury.

#92 Mark Rassell

Tied for first in the ECHL in gosl (15) and is tied for second in game winning goals (4) ... Tied for sixth in points (26) ... Tied for fifth in power-play goals (4) ... Pointless in his last four games ... Has a point in six of his last 11 games (5-6-11) ... Has a point in 15 of 22 games and a goal in 12 of 22 games.

Last Week: (3GP, 0-0-0, -3, 6 shots)

TEAM NOTES

GOAL SCORING AT A PREMIUM

Idaho has scored a league high 108 goals in 22 games and lead the league averaging (4.91) per game. Last Saturday night was the first time they have been held to one goal in a game and just the third time being held to two or fewer in a game. The Steelheads have scored four or more goals in 12 of their last 13 games and have done so in 19 of 22 games this year. Mark Rassell is tied for the ECHL lead with 15 goals while Wade Murphy and Keaton Mastrodonato are tied for second with 14 each. A.J. White is tied for fourth with 12.

GOALS FOR BY PERIOD

1st Period - 25 (Tied 3rd Most in ECHL ... Were held to just one first period goal last week in Kansas City which came on Wednesday night ... Goal in 14 games ... eight multi goal first periods ... last eight of 14 games)

2nd Period - 48 (1st in ECHL ... Have scored in five straight games ... Goal in 19 of last 20 games ... 14 multi goal second period ... three or more goals in five of last 11 games ... four goals, five times)

3rd Period - 33 (4th Most in ECHL ... Goal in 19 games ... 10 multi goal third periods ... goal in last 11 of 13 games including eight of last nine)

SHOOTING GALLERY

Idaho leads the league averaging 38.82 shots per game. In the three-game series in Kansas City they were outshot Friday 37-28 and Saturday 26-23, they have only been outshot by their opponent this season four times where they have won all four games. They have tallied 40 or more shot in 11 of 22 but haven't done so in their last three games after doing so in seven of nine games. They have only not hit 30 shots four times. Keaton Mastrodonato leads all ECHL rookies with 98 shots, 23 more than Newfoundland's Grant Cruikshank and is second in the league. Mark Rassell is fourth with 88 while Wade Murphy is sixth with 83 shots. Matt Register is eighth amongst ECHL defenders with 48.

SHOTS BY PERIOD

1st Period

294 SF (13.36 AVG) - Most in ECHL ... Have been held to single digits in three of the last four games, just five times this season ... Double digits in 17 of 22 games ... 15 or more 8X)

213 SA (9.68 AVG) - Have surrendered double digits in four straight games ... Single digits in 12 of 22 games ... including five of last 10)

2nd Period

296 SF (13.45 AVG) - Most in ECHL ... Held to single digits in two of three games in Kansas City ... Double digits in 18 of 22 games ... including 12 of last 14 games.

242 SA (11 AVG) ... Have held Kansas City to a combined 23 shots in three games.

3rd Period

255 SF (11.59 AVG) - Held to single digits in two of three games in Kansas City ... Double digits in 11 of 21 games including three of the last six ...

212 (9.64 AVG) - Gave up 15 on Friday night in Kansas City, second most this season, but allowed a season high five on Saturday for the third time this year.

HOME COOKING

The Steelheads have the most wins on home ice this year with a 8-2-0-1 record. They have sold out in 10 of 11 games including eight straight and have scored four or more goals in 10 games outscoring their opponents 59-37 this year at the Idaho Central Arena.

SCORING FIRST

The Steelheads are tied for first with 13 first goals this season posting a record of 10-1-0-1. They have surrendered the game's first goal however in three of their last four games.

SURGING POWER-PLAY

Idaho went (5-for-8, 62.5%) on the power-play in Kansas City and have scored a man advantage goal in eight straight games (13-for-28, 46.4%) dating back to Nov. 24. They are first in the ECHL (27-for-88, 30.7%). Friday night they finished 3-for-4, the second time scoring three power-play goals in a game this season, their ninth multi-power-play goal game of the year. A.J. White (7G, 5A) and Keaton Mastrodonato (5G, 6A) are the top two leading point getters while Zane Franklin leads the club with nine assists.

ROAD WARRIORS

The Steelheads are tied for second in the ECHL in road victories posting a (9-2) record away from Boise having won six of their last seven on the road. They are outscoring their opponents 49-34.

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Goals: Mark Rassell (15) - Tied for first in ECHL

Assists: Wade Murphy (18) - Tied for fifth in ECHL

Points: Wade Murphy (32) - Second in the ECHL

Plus/Minus: Dawson Barteaux (+20) - Leads the ECHL

PIMs: Wade Murphy (35)

PPGs: A.J. White (7) - Second in the ECHL

GWGs: Mark Rassell (4) - Tied for second in the ECHL

Shots: Keaton Mastrodonato (98) - Second in the ECHL

Wins: Dylan Wells, Bryan Thomson (7) - Tied for third in the ECHL

GAA: Bryan Thomson (2.80)

SV%: Bryan Thomson (.903)

Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 for ticket packages for this season or visit Ticketmaster. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket".

