Thunder Weekly, December 4, 2023
December 11, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita traveled to the Black Hills for three-straight last week against Rapid City. Look back at the week that was in this edition of Thunder Weekly, presented by BC Construction and Remodeling. Visit their website.
LAST WEEK'S GAMES -
Thursday, December 7
Wichita at Rapid City, 3-2 L recap
Friday, December 8
Wichita at Rapid City, 4-3 L (OT) recap
Saturday, December 9
Wichita at Rapid City, 3-2 L (OT) recap
THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)
Sunday, December 17
Wichita at Tulsa, 4:05 p.m. Watch the game HERE or Listen.
WICHITA
HOME: 6-4-0-0
AWAY: 3-8-4-0
OVERALL: 9-12-4-0
Last 10: 4-3-3-0
Streak: 0-1-2-0
Rank: 4th, Mountain Division, 22 points
TEAM LEADERS
Goals: Bates, 15
Assists: Bates, 21
Points: Bates, 36
+/-: Dockery, Finnegan, Bates, +2
PIM: Masella, 62
BATES MOTEL - Peter Bates got off to a great start to begin the month of December. He has points in nine-straight games (7g, 11a). The St. Norbert College product leads the league in points (36), tied for first in goals (15) and third in assists (21).
200 - Jay Dickman is nearing a milestone. He is two points shy of 200 for his ECHL career. The Stillwater, Minnesota native is tied for seventh in points (26), first in power play goals (8) and first in power play points (15).
MEECH - Michal Stinil added his 11th goal of the season on Saturday night. He has points in three-straight games (3g, 1a) and points in five of his last six.
CLOSE CALLS - Wichita has played in tight hockey games since the end of November. The Thunder have appeared in seven-straight one-goal contests since November 26. Wichita is 5-5-4 in games decided by a goal.
PAST 60 - Not only have the Thunder played in close games since the end of November, Wichita has needed overtime to decide the winner. The Thunder have played past 60 minutes in four of the last seven games. All four overtime losses this year have been on the road. Wichita is 1-4 in games decided past 60 minutes.
POWER - The Thunder power play has been fantastic this season. Wichita has scored a power play goal in eight-straight games. Over that stretch, the Thunder have gone 12-for-36, good for a 33.3% clip. In the last nine contests, Wichita is 15-for-42, which is good for a 35.7% rate. The Thunder are second on the power play at home (29.3%) and third overall (27.7%).
THUNDERBOLTS...Peter Bates is third in power play assists (10) and second with 14 power play points (14)...Xavier Pouliot is tied for third in minor penalties (16)...Jeremy Masella is tied for third in minor penalties (16) and fourth in penalty minutes (62)...Lleyton Moore is second in power play assists for rookies (8) and second in power play points for rookies (10)...Ryan Finnegan is third in rookie shooting percentage (21.4%)...
