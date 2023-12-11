Komets Host Three with Utah this Weekend

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets will host three games at the Memorial Coliseum against Utah this weekend. The team starts the week with a record of 9-8-1-2, with a points percentage of .525.

Last week's results

Fri. 12/8 vs Tulsa FW 4 - TUL 2 W

Sat. 12/9 at Indy FW 1 - INDY 3 L

Sun.12/10 vs Iowa FW 1 - IA 2 OTL

About last week - The Komets hosted Tulsa for the only time this season. Forward Matt Wedman opened the scoring at 5:58 of the first period with his ninth goal of the season, with assists from Carl Berglund and Jake Johnson. With the score 1-0 Komets in the second, Tulsa scored a power play to knot the game. Komets defenseman scored back-to-back goals, followed by a strike from rookie Ture Linden to give the Komets a 4-1 after forty minutes of play. Tulsa scored the only goal of the third to make the final score 4-2. Tyler Parks got the win in net, making 39 saves.

On Saturday, the Komets traveled to Indy to take on the Fuel. Former Komet, Anthony Petruzzelli, scored his third point against his former team at 5:28 of the first period. Indy added another goal before Ture Linden got the Komets on the board with his ninth of the season at 18:27 of the first period to make the game 2-1. After a scoreless second period, the next goal scored was in an empty net as the Fuel captured the game 3-1. Brett Brochu made 23 saves in the loss.

The Iowa Heartlanders traveled to Fort Wayne for a game on Sunday. After a scoreless first period, the Heartlanders struck quickly in the second with a goal at :48. With the Komets on the power play, Jack Dugan scored his fifth of the season with assists from Connor Corcoran and Jake Johnson to knot the game. The two teams battled to the end of regulation without another score, sending the match into overtime. Iowa scored just 50 seconds into the extra frame to gain the victory. Goaltender Brett Brochu took the loss, making 37 saves.

Komet streaks-

Points: 3 games, Linden (2g, 2a)

Komet leaders-

Points: 20, Dugan (5g, 15a)

Goals: 9, Wedman, Linden

Assists: 15, Dugan

Power Play Goals: 4, Linden

Short-Handed Goals: 1, Dugan, Gorniak

Game Winning Goals: 1, Wedman, Chiasson, D'Aoust, Linden, Corcoran

Shots: 68, Wedman

PIM: 45, Dugan

Plus/Minus: +12, Bernard

Home Points: 10, Linden (5a, 5g)

Home Goals: 4, D'Aoust, Linden

Home Assists: 7, Cormier

Road Points: 12, Dugan (4g, 8a)

Road Goals: 4, Linden

Road Assists: 8, Dugan

Goaltenders

Appearances: 12, Parks

Wins: 5, Parks

Saves: 387, Parks

Goals against Avg: 2.19, Brochu

Save percentage: .936, Brochu

Special K's -The Komets went two of seven on the power play last week. The team skated short-handed nine times giving up one goal.

Next week - The Komets host Utah at home this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Icing the puck - The Komets have killed off six straight power plays. The team has gone to overtime five times this season and is tied for second-most in the league (1-1-1-2). Goaltender Tyler Parks faced 19 shots in the third period against Tulsa on Friday, the most in one period this season. The Komets have scored 25 first-period goals, and goaltender Brett Brochu has a .936% through his first five appearances.

Upcoming Promotions

Report Card Night presented by Trine University Friday, December 15 -- "A" students can get a FREE ticket to the game courtesy of TRINE University! Show your report card at the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office with an "A" or "A-Equivalent" and receive a FREE TICKET TO THIS GAME!

Whiteout Night presented by Tredway Pools Saturday, December 16 - The Komets will be wearing special "Whiteout" jerseys that will be auctioned off during Saturday and Sunday's game with all proceeds going to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne.

Meijer Family Night Sunday, December 17 -- Visit the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office and get four upper arena tickets for just $54. Also, bring your skates to go out on the ice after the game to skate with the players.

Komet Hockey on WOWO-Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on WOWO AM 1190 and FM 92.3 FM. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

Get Komet Tickets-Tickets are available for all Komet home games at the Memorial Coliseum ticket office and Ticketmaster.com.

