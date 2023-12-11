Chrona Heads Back to Barracuda

December 11, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder goaltender Magnus Chrona

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder goaltender Magnus Chrona(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today that goaltender Magnus Chrona has been reassigned from the Thunder to the Barracuda.

Chrona appeared in two games last week, facing 99 shots. He made 51 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss on Saturday night in Rapid City.

The rookie netminder from Stockholm, Sweden signed with the Sharks in the offseason. Chrona was drafted by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the fifth round (#152) during the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

Wichita is off until Sunday, December 17 and will close a four-game road trip in Tulsa.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.