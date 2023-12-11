Stingrays Weekly Report- December 11

December 11, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Stingrays took two of three rivalry matchups against the Florida Everblades last week. They have two road games in the state of Florida this week (at Orlando and at Jacksonville) with a Friday night home game against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits sandwiched in between.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 12-7-2-0 LAST WEEK: 2-1-0-0

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, December 6 vs Florida Everblades | 4-3 W

The Stingrays delivered a thrilling comeback win over the Everblades on Wednesday night. The Stingrays fell behind 3-1 but scored three unanswered goals in the third period to win. Rookie defenseman Bryce Montgomery scored the game winning goal with 57 seconds remaining. Goaltender Mitchell Gibson stopped 24 of 27 shots in his third consecutive victory.

Friday, December 8 vs Florida Everblades | 4-0 L

The Stingrays suffered a disappointing shutout loss on Friday night. The Stingrays outshot Florida 31-18 but couldn't solve Everblades goaltender Cam Johnson. Garin Bjorklund made 15 stops in the loss.

Saturday, December 9 vs Florida Everblades | 2-1 W

The Stingrays earned a massive 2-1 overtime victory over the Everblades on Saturday night. Jonny Evans scored his first goal of the year, Austin Magera scored the overtime winner, and Mitchell Gibson made 22 saves in the victory.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Tuesday, December 12 at Orlando Solar Bears | 7:00 pm EST

Friday, December 15 vs Greenville Swamp Rabbits | 7:05 pm EST

Saturday, December 16 at Jacksonville Icemen | 7:00 pm EST

Video Coverage: FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Stingrays Broadcast Network

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: Josh Wilkins, Austin Magera (11)

Assists: Jack Adams (18)

Points: Josh Wilkins, Jack Adams (22)

Plus/Minus: Tyson Empey, Austin Magera (+12)

Penalty Minutes: Tyson Empey, Garet Hunt (45)

Power Play Goals: Patrick Harper, Austin Magera (3)

Wins: Mitchell Gibson (6)

Goals Against Average: Mitchell Gibson (2.49)

Save Percentage: Mitchell Gibson (0.907)

ROAD WARRIORS: The Stingrays will play their 14th road game and 22nd overall game on Tuesday night in Orlando. The Rays are wrapping up a four game road trip. South Carolina is 8-5 on the road this year.

WHO'S HOT: Mitchell Gibson has won his last four starts and made 101 saves in that span. One of his most impressive performances was this past Saturday, when he outplayed Florida's Cam Johnson in a 2-1 overtime victory.

STAT OF THE WEEK: South Carolina's last three wins have each come by one goal. The Stingrays are 6-1-2 in one goal games this season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.